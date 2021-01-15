From serums to light masks: 30 women on the beauty product that's changed their appearance.

You know what's cool? When you use a beauty product and it *actually* does what it says it'll do. How good is that?! Rare, but delightful.

To help cut out all the noise (and there is A LOT of fluff out there), we asked a bunch of women for the one product they've used that's noticeably changed their appearance.

Get those bank cards ready, friends.

"The only face moisturiser I've actually used that I've seen has made a visible difference to my skin. All the others I've ever used have made my skin feel hydrated, but this is the only one that I have noticed leaves my skin GLOWING. I've gotten compliments on my skin when just wearing this... and that never used to happen!"

Jessie - Beaute Pacifique Super 3 Booster Night Cream, $104.

"This. And it's all Leigh Campbell's fault. And it's too expensive. And I wish it didn't work, but it does. It's anti-ageing and visibly reduces fine lines and pigmentation."

"I use it at night and wake up every morning with new skin."

Georgia - Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Original, $28.

"Nothing else works this well on my dry/flaky lips!"

Sarah - Aduro Personal LED Mask, $499.

"My pigmentation has reduced and my skin is brighter."

"This s**t is bliss. It's the only lip balm that has ever properly nourished my lips for longer than 30 seconds. This may be slightly my fault as a I have a tendency to subconsciously eat off my own lip balm - but this one still delivers the goods even when that happens! How? Probably magic/Kiehl's scientists being utter geniuses. Oh also, it has to be the cranberry one. It's like (British) Christmas Day on your face."

Jessica - NeoStrata Resurface Lotion Plus, $63.99.

"I use this to reduce the appearance of Keratosis Pilaris."

Anisha - NIOD Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate, $100.

"This definitely reduces the fine lines under my eyes (I'm on my first bottle) - my concealer has stopped creasing."

Kirrily - Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro, $696.

"I am 45 and never ever spent this kind of money on face care - but for a variety of reasons decided to give it a go. There has absolutely been a difference in the appearance of my skin. I have used it every night and my skin has tightened and my hormonal red chin has improved. My husband has commented on what a change it has brought. Did not regret this purchase at all! I am also using it on my twins' faces for pimples etc. (There are three different settings)."

"The first real change I noticed in my skin was when I started using The Ordinary Niacinamide + Zinc in a 'basic' skin care routine - I saw some really quick results."

Tam - PeppyCo LED Light Therapy Mask v2, $179.

"When I'm really consistent with using this LED Mask, I find my skin looks clearer and more glowy. It's also a bit more affordable than the other options out there!"

Kelly - EyEnvy Eyelash & Eyebrow Conditioner.

"Everyone needs EyEnvy in their life!"

Emmeline - Andalou Naturals Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler, $29.99.

"I started using this as soon as I started getting lines on my forehead and it worked immediately. It's natural and fairly cheap, too."

Renny - Imbibe Miracle Collagen, $40.

"I changed nothing else and my skin is way plumper and my eczema is almost non-existent."

"I've noticed a HUGE difference in my fine lines around my eyes and general plumpness of my skin since I started using this every night. I'd previously been using all Rationale and loved the night cream, but moved to this while I figured out my next steps - and I'm really loving it!"

"I love the LightStim handheld LED device. My skin looks so good when I use this consistently."

"This has got rid of my sun spots and evened out my skin, while also minimising my pores. I’m 42 and my skin is looking great. You can get it in Priceline and it's not expensive. You have to use it morning and night for about six weeks before you see a difference. I’ve been using it for six months now and the results are great."

Cherie - Nioxin 3D System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Conditioner, $44.

"If you're losing stupid amounts of hair, this STOPS it."

Amena - Sunday Riley UFO Clarifying Oil, $128.

"I can see a massive difference with my acne scars and pores."

Gabrielle - SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, $218.

"I cannot stop touching/staring at my skin after using SkinCeuticals CEF. My skin is definitely not perfect, but the difference in clarity is really obvious to me - which is great considering the price."

Erin - Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $110.

"I've been using this for the last couple of months, and I've noticed such a positive difference in the appearance of my skin. My complexion is clearer, more even and way more hydrated. I've also noticed the fine lines around my eyes (which were getting a little deep for my liking) aren't as visible. I use it morning and night and my skin just looks way healthier with it in my life. Very onboard."

Alana - Virtue Labs Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner, $54.

"I use Virtue Shampoo and Conditioner and find that my hair is less frizzy, more voluminous and healthier."

"It took me a while to love Go-To Face Hero (as I didn’t realise my oily skin would benefit from a face oil), but I persisted and now I can’t live without it. It keeps my face so hydrated."

Erna - Biologique Reserche Lotion P50W, $160.

"It’s my Holy Grail and I can’t live without it!"

Ginger - Imbibe Miracle Collagen, $40.

"I love the Imbibe Miracle Collagen! My skin is glowing, and it has helped clear my psoriasis up. My hormonal acne on my shoulders is also less dramatic."

Tamara - Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $69.19.

"My old colleague Amy Clark told me about this, and of course she was right. My hair looks so clean and healthy after using it; it actually 'swishes'. Big convert!"

Sakari - , $110.

"This is one of the items that I will ALWAYS repurchase and will never be caught without!"

Rosie - Ultraceuticals Ultra Balancing Gel Cleanser, $59.

"The Ultraceuticals range! I have seen a massive difference in balancing my oil production and the texture of my skin. I'm still battling some mild acne - but the skin that's not acne affected looks great!"

Lara - Innisfree Brightening Pore Serum, $58.

"This has 100 per cent reduced the freckles on my forehead."

"I had texture on my cheek, and this was the ONLY thing that got rid of it. I will never be without this now."

What product have you used where you've seen a notable difference in your appearance? Share with us in the comment section below.