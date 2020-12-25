The Mamamia team on the beauty products that made them happy this year.

In a year of uncertainty, many of us have turned to beauty for comfort.

Think about it. We've all been stuck at home and we've bought more beauty products than ever before. That's because self care tends to make us calm and happy when the world suddenly (pardon the french) turns to s**t.

We usually come to you with our monthly beauty favourites, but since it's the end of the year, we thought we'd give you our top picks for 2020 instead.

From the Mamamia team, these are the beauty products that brought us happiness and comfort during a pandemic.

"This oil has completely changed my skin. During quarantine, I stripped my skincare routine right back to a cleanser, serum and this oil. My skin has never been so clear and balanced. I'm onto my third bottle and have no plans on stopping using it. Also, the oil makes my skin feel very luxe before bed, so that makes me very happy." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.





"This CC changed the game for me during lockdown. I'd always been a pretty full coverage foundation and oily skin gal and thought CC and BB creams were a waste of money. Then I found this bad boy. The coverage is as good as many foundations I've used and it has taught me I don't need to do a full cake to feel my blemishes are covered. Time saver, easy application and it's got SPF and hyaluronic acid. I love it." - Emma Gillespie, Podcast Producer.

"This eyeliner has changed my life! I have hooded eyes which leads to eyeliner everywhere around my eyes but this does not move and stays extremely black." - Michaela Godinez, Client Service Executive.

"Lancome Advanced Génifique serum for me! I'm almost finished the bottle and I'm genuinely sad. It fixed the annoying dry patches I've been trying to get rid of for centuries and makes my skin feel all plump and happy." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I actually love this booty scrub. I didn't think I needed a scrub for my butt, but man it's good and my a*** and legs are so smooth because of it." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"This face epilator has changed my life this year. I used to get threading done at least once a month but I've been using this and haven't had to go since. It removes the finest and thinnest hairs so you're always looking fresh and tidy. From eyebrows to upper lip, this always makes me feel confident and it's so easy to use. You literally just 'wipe' it over the area you want the hair removed on and it will gently pull them out. It's totally pain free! Also, it costs the same amount as one threading session and has replaceable batteries so it's really the more economical option." - Eleanor Katelaris, Audience Development Executive.

Image: Supplied.

"These two serums, my morning and night! I have been floating between serums for years but since starting these (along with the Rationale routine) I have loved how much brighter my skin has looked. And you don't need to use a huge amount." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.





"I’ve been loving this. You can wear it with or without makeup: without will leave your skin looking glowy and healthy, and as a primer under your foundation will give you a natural look through your makeup (plus it makes your foundation last all day long)." - Alyssa-Jane Ivery, Memberships and Community Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I had dabbled with using retinol in the past but it wasn't until I committed to using this on alternate nights (as recommended by Leigh Campbell) that I finally understood the hype. The morning after each use, my skin feels plumper and juicier. And I've noticed a definite overall improvement when it comes to smoothness and fine lines." - Polly Taylor, Commissioning Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"I highly recommend this. I've been using it for a few weeks now and it's working a treat so far. I do the old hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C in the morning and hyaluronic acid and retinol A at night. It's really simple and easy to use (for us dumbo men) and doesn't smell floral or whatever." - Ian Camilleri, Audio Producer.

Image: Supplied.

"I think of this like a primer. It makes your makeup sit better so there’s actually another incentive to wear it every day! It’s glowy and dewy and smells amazing. You can also put it on OVER your foundation and it still looks good. It’s the only product that’s made me a daily sunscreen wearer." - Clare Stephens, Editor.

"I'm addicted to this. It smells like actual heaven (HELLO COCONUTS) and gives your skin this dewy shine glow that I imagine all celebrities naturally have but now I have too succckkerrrrss!" - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.





Image: Priceline.

"This lash and brow dye has made me SO HAPPY in 2020. In a year where we've had to 'beauty at home' and have also had to up our time on Zoom staring at our reflections, this has made me feel alive and somewhat put together without having to put makeup on. I don't think I will ever go back to getting my eyebrows tinted again, because this does just as good a job. It also lasts weeks! 10/10 would recommend." - Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I've loved having this L'Occitane hand cream on my WFH desk this year! It smells so beautiful and really hydrates my hands when I've been using harsh sanitisers so frequently. It's become a nice little morning ritual and I genuinely love using it." - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"This product has been a serious game changer for me. I'm new to the world of serums but after reading so many reviews online I thought I'd give it a go (especially because it's so cheap). I've been using it for a few months now and my skin feels way more hydrated. I put it on at night and the next day my makeup sits so nicely on my face."- Brielle Burns, News Writer.

Image: Supplied.

"I'm obsessed with this tinted sunscreen. It's strong protection yet super lightweight, my skin feels well hydrated, and the tint gives you that look of having a fake tan when you don't actually have one. It's subtle enough that it won't make your head look a different colour to your body either." - Adam Bub, Commercial Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"Feels luxe, smells luxe, looks luxe. Super hydrating and makes me feel glowy and happy. Also now comes in a pink bottle which makes it even more fun." - Elecia Lay, Sales Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"In a year that I spent a lot of time inside, this is like a burst of sunshine for your face. Smells divine too so it's a real treat. Full of great brightening ingredients." Jacqui Capel, General Manager Social Squad.

Image: Supplied.

"I LOVE this because it sits so nicely on my skin and has a teeny tiny tint that convinces me I don't need to put on makeup. I probs still do, but I'm ignoring that." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

What beauty product made you happy in 2020? Let us know in the comments!

Feature image: Supplied.