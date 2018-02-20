Shopping in 5: A plant you can't kill, must-have makeup brushes and a fit-it-all baby bag.

In case you missed it, Mamamia launched a dedicated shopping website last week. It’s packed full of everything you can think of – home, style, beauty, kids, pets and even, ahem, adult products – all at majorly discounted products.

If you’ve got some spare time to sift through, I highly recommend it. If not (time? What’s that?), we’ve rounded up the five best and most exciting bargains available on the site this week. From unkillable greenery to the bag every new mum needs, it’s time to get shopping.

1.The must-have starter makeup brush kit YouTubers rave about at almost half price.

By now most of us realise that makeup looks better when we’re not slapping it on with our fingers, but where do you even begin with makeup brushes? Started by the makeup artist sisters behind YouTube channel PixiWoo, these Real Techniques Makeup Brush Starter Set, usually $45, now $26.99 are the best place to start – and they’re almost half price.

A saving of $18 (that’s brunch this weekend sorted), the eye kit contains a base shadow brush, deluxe crease brush for contouring shadow, an accent brush for detailing, a fine liner brush for liquid and cream eyeliner and a brow brush to give some definition.

2. The fit-it-all AND stylish baby bag every new mum needs at almost 60 per cent off.

When you're a mum, no longer can you just 'leave the house'. Exiting the boundaries of home requires careful planning and packing that you didn't even used to give an overseas holiday. The OiOi Eclipse Dot Carry-All Nappy Bag - Smokey Blue usually $226.88, now $89.99 makes those day trips a little bit easier.

It's stylish and roomy and comes with a large changing mat, wet purse and wipes case and an insulated bottle holder. The bag itself has two main compartments, plenty of zip pockets and an outer zip pocket for easy access to your wallet, key and phone.

3. The home-finishing plant that even the un-greenest of thumbs can't kill.

If you want to be grown up, you need plants in your house. Well, at least that's what we've heard the adults say. But if you're thumb is so ungreen it's almost black, what do you do? Buy a fake plant of course.

The Botanica 80cm Artificial Monstera Plant - Green, $49.99 will make visitors double take it's that real looking and it won't betray you if you don't water it.

4. The everyday convertible bra that will have your back (and your boobs).

Sexy bras are fun to buy, but it's those everyday ones you know will always have your back (and boobs). Triumph Gorgeous Wirefree Convertible Bra - Black, usually $49.95, now $19.99 offers support without being frumpy and, as the name suggests, is convertible so is suitable to wear under a number of different style tops.

5. The wear-with-everything watch your partner will fight you for.

There's a reason Daniel Wellington has developed a cult following. It's watches are minimalist without being boring and stylish whilst remaining classic.

The Daniel Wellington 40mm Classic Durham Leather Watch in Saddle/Black, usually $329, now $189, is the kind of boyfriend-style watch both partners will be eyeing off. At $140 off - and with the clock ticking - it's time to pounce.