News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Trying to get fit in 2016? You'll want to look the part.

January 1st is fast approaching and for most people making New Year’s resolutions, getting in shape is the number one priority.

According to Nielsen, getting fit and healthy and losing weight are the top two resolutions for 2015, and as the clock strikes 12 most of us will be vowing to be fit and healthy in 2016.

But while we’d all like to have the motivation to rise with the sun for that morning jog and yoga in the park, sometimes that extra hour of sleep wins out. And if you’re going to commit to a fit and active 2016, you might as well look the part.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended