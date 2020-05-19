Masterchef's Ben Ungermann charged with sexual assault of 16yo girl.

Masterchef contestant Ben Ungermann has been charged with two sex offences allegedly committed in Melbourne against a 16-year-old girl.

Victoria police confirmed the charges against a 36-year-old Queensland man allegedly committed on February 23 in Docklands.

In a statement to Mamamia, police say the charges were laid on March 6 after investigations from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team, with the accused bailed to appear in court on June 25.

Brisbane based Ungermann was the 2017 runner up of the popular Channel Ten show, and was a returned contestant for this year’s all-stars edition.

In March, it was confirmed that Ben had been removed from this season of MasterChef because he had been arrested for an incident of a “personal nature.”

A spokesperson from the show’s production company, Endemol Shine, told 10 daily: “We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment.”

During Sunday’s episode featuring popstar Katy Perry, Ungermann was notably missing with judge Jock Zonfrillo announcing to the room that he’d left the competition for a “personal matter” and wouldn’t be returning.

The father-of-three is now working at Tommy Smith Cafe at Woodlands of Marburg where he has already created a special Indonesian menu.

While Ungermann is still yet to speak publicly about his arrest, he did reply to an Instagram comment about how his exit will be covered by the show.

“I’m actually devastated,” one fan commented on his Instagram. “How do they edit you out?”

“That’s up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support,” he replied.

READ MORE: A recent arrest and a rumoured engagement: Everything we know about MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann.