Proud new parents Ben Fordham and Jodie Speers have taken to social media to celebrate the bundle of cuteness that is their gorgeous new son.

Earlier today Fordham instagrammed this image of young Freddie:

Little man says good morning… A photo posted by Ben Fordham (@benfordham9) on Dec 12, 2014 at 12:53pm PST

Mama Speers also put up another gorgeous picture of her son, captioned: “He came late… but Christmas came early. Totally in love with our new little boy Freddy Thomas Fordham.”

A photo posted by Jodie Speers (@jodiespeers) on Dec 12, 2014 at 6:54pm PST

Mamamia previously reported:

Congratulations Ben and Jodie!

Radio host and former Today sports presenter Ben Fordham and his wife, Seven News reporter Jodie Speers have welcomed their first child.

The proud parents took to instagram to announce the arrival of their new baby boy.



“So proud to introduce you to Freddy Fordham. He arrived last night tipping the scales at 3.5 kilos. His mum @jodiespeers is an absolute champion,” he wrote.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Fordham announced the news in August, taking to social media to tweet: “My amazing wife @JodieSpeers and I are having a baby and we’re pretty excited.”

Fordham left the Today show in November to focus on being a dad.

“Jodie has been incredibly understanding with my work arrangement but I need to be a bit realistic about what I can do and how long I can do it” he told The Australian.

Well – at least he’ll be used to the 4am wake up calls.

We wish them all the best.