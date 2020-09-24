What Bella Varelis had to say about getting dumped by Locky on The Bachelor.

Well, that was brutal.

For those who just watched The Bachelor Australia 2020 finale, you all got to witness the incredibly awkward and downright devastating dumping of Bella Varelis.

Locky, who had his head, heart, gut and who knows what else pulling him in all different directions, teased the audience as to who he was going to pick.

...But he didn't just tease us.

It's clear that Bella was well and truly taken for a ride by Locky's emotions. He boldly told her he was falling in love with her, and semi-permanently tattooed that he fell in love with her the second he saw her on the red carpet.

He then flipped that all around at the last minute and dumped her on national television.

Surprising to no one with a soul, Bella was shocked, upset and frankly a little disgusted with Locky's behaviour.

When Locky broke the news to her, she fought back with statements like:

"Don't turn this around on me."

"He doesn't love me. If he did, he would be with me."

"Who does that? Who tells someone they’re in love with them and then does that?”

And the one that really polished it off? "Can I leave now?"

We obviously got to see a snippet of Bella's reaction as she was driven off, away from the man who just stabbed her in the heart. But now that she can talk openly about her experience, what has she got to say?

Bella shared an Instagram post the second the final episode ended, sharing this statement:

"I’m not entirely sure where to even start... When Locky told me he loved me and couldn’t wait to make me happy for the rest of my life, I believed him and trusted him whole heartedly. We connected on so many levels right from the beginning, some you saw, but most you didn’t.

"Having three months outside of filming completely changed the aspect of the show, it brought normality to the connection and we grew into what felt like a real relationship. Looking back; I’m proud of myself. I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve.

"Whilst it’s not my fairytale ending, the laughs and the memories will last a lifetime. I want to say thank you to my on-set Bachelor family who were with me up until the very end, thank you for making me laugh through my endless tears that night.

"To everyone that supported me on this crazy journey, the people out there who don’t even know me but continue to keep the vibes positive and especially the people who got me through a few of the hardest moments, you know who you are, and you’re the real ones. I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason and now was not my time, I’ll never stop being a hopeless romantic and I’m sure my happily ever after is still out there.

"Hopefully I don’t need to kiss too many more frogs."

She also posted on her Instagram story saying, "Living it the first time was hard, but reliving it was something else. Ultimately, I wish the best for Locky and Irena, everyone deserves their happily ever after and I know my Prince Charming is out there somewhere".

We surely hope so, Bella.



