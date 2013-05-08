Behind the scenes at the celebrity party of the year

I don’t know about you, but I find celebrity happy snaps way more pervy than the official red carpet shots. Case in point – the Met Ball. Held annually in New York, it’s the Hollywood fashion event of the year (after the Oscars). Check out these fun behind-the-scenes pics.

Jessica Alba and Ginnifer Goodwin struck a pose beside a urinal. Glamour.

Pixie Geldof cuddled up to model Cara Delevingne and singer Rita Ora.

Stella McCartney dressed Kristen Stewart for the event, then posted a picture of herself with the Twilight star after getting ready for the ball.

Kelly Osbourne posted a picture of herself with British buddies Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora and Jourdan Dunn.

Who knew Madonna had a sense of humour? She accompanied this pic on Twitter with the caption "tidying up before the Met Ball".

Check out Nicole Ritchie's amazing manicure from the night.

Aussie actress Teresa Palmer posed with Emma Roberts.

Beyonc and Madonna met up inside the ball and posed for a photo together.

Model Kristen Noel Gipson compared tans with Kim Kardashian.

Psy posted photographs to Twitter of himself posing (separately) with Chris Martin and wife Gwyneth Paltrow. What's with that?

Miranda Kerr shared a selfie of her skimpy outfit on Twitter.

Rita Ora chatted to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale at the ball.

Kelly Osbourne met Debbie Harry, who performed at the punk-themed ball.

Kylie Minogue sat with Moschino creative director Rossella Jardini.

Kim Kardashian posted a pic to her Twitter account with Beyonc and her sister, 26-year-old singer Solange Knowles.