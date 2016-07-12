A candid look at what really goes on behind the scenes of a porn film.

Mainstream media representations of the porn industry tend to fall into two categories:

The outright comical, think that couple in Love Actually, and the outraged, like Rashida Jones’ controversial documentary Hot Girls Wanted.

The thing is, like any other industry, the conditions and experiences of those who work in it vary widely.

French-born photographer Sophie Ebrard wanted to show what is the reality of making porn for many, “an interaction between a number of like-minded people; a means to making a living and an enjoyable profession just like another”.

For her intimate photo series ‘It’s Just Love’, she followed porn director Gazzman on sets around the world for four years.

“Somewhat strangely, porn is ahead of the moral standoff: it’s completely open about what it does,” she explained to the Independent, “and whether you agree with it or not, it’s actually creating something.”

Ebrard chose to exhibit her works in her Amsterdam home because “porn never leaves the house”, you can take a look here, for a take on porn we rarely see.

