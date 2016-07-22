News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Bec and Lleyton post gorgeous throwback wedding anniversary picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt were THE IT couple of Australia. OK, scrap that. After this adorable throwback posted on the tennis star’s Instagram overnight, they’re still our number one.

Lleyton posted a picture of the couple’s wedding day, way back in…wait for it…2005.

Yep, it’s been 11 years of wedded bliss and magazine covers for the pair (despite what those gossip magazines would have you believe).

"So lucky to be married to this beautiful girl for the last 11 amazing years!" Lleyton wrote alongside the picture.

He also referred to the former Home and Away star as his "soulmate". SO. MUCH. LOVE.

The couple are proud parents to three children - Mia, 10, Cruz, 7, and Ava, 5 - who recently made their modelling debut, with proud mum Bec showing off their style on Instagram.

Scroll through to see some of the things that Bec does get up to. Images via Instagram.

Bec and Lleyton Hewitt
Tags: celebrity , entertainment-3 , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended