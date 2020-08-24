Everything we know about the new intruder entering The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. What we know about the new intruder entering The Bachelor, who makes it to the top 5.

We may already know the final five contestants left vying for Locky's heart, and it seems one of them is an intruder we are yet to meet - Bec Cvilikas.

In case you missed it, the Daily Mail went ahead and kinda ruined the season by sharing a photo of the final five women. Pictured are front-runners Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis, as well as recent intruder Kaitlyn Hoppe, Izzy Sharman-Firth and a second intruder, who has now been revealed to be Sydneysider Bec Cvilikas.

Image: Facebook We first heard rumours that Locky's season will have a second intruder from the So Dramatic! podcast, and now we know she'll end up making it quite far in the competition.

So what do we know about her? Not... a lot.

Bec's Instagram is currently on private, but shows us that she's from Sydney. However, her Facebook shows she grew up on the Sunshine Coast.

In earlier promotional material for the season, Bec and Locky can be seen sharing a kiss on their single date, whitewater rafting.

Image: Ten

Could this be the winner of this season?

Well, Sportsbet still has Irena as the favourite, and Bella following closely behind.

Another option to bet on? 'No winner.' Thanks Honey Badger.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our ﻿Bachelor hub page﻿. For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.



2. Filming for Millionaire Hot Seat suspended amid virus outbreak on The Masked Singer.

Millionaire Hot Seat has suspended filming following The Masked Singer's coronavirus outbreak on its neighbouring set.

Last week, just two hours before the filming of The Masked Singer finale, the show shut down after seven crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

“They’ve shut the place down,” Hot Seat host Eddie McGuire said on his Triple M breakfast show.

“[Masked Singer is] not even in the studio we’re in, it’s in the next studio, but there is a bit of spill over so the Victorian government, in their wisdom – and I agree with them – have shut the whole place down,” he said.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

Both Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton discussed the shutdown on Sunday, stating that broadcasting is an essential service and the shows had an approved COVID-safe plan in place.

"I don't think any particular outbreak that occurs in an industry necessarily means that anything has gone wrong," Sutton said.

"It does relate to the fact that anyone that comes in with the virus can spread it to others in a workplace.

"The determination has been made around broad sectors that are considered essential and television is one of those."

3. Sofia Vergara responds to claims Ellen DeGeneres was racist towards her.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has responded to claims that Ellen DeGeneres made fun of her accent in a newly-resurfaced 2015 interview.

If you haven't seen the interview yet, DeGeneres and Vergara begin discussing their CoverGirl commercial, when DeGeneres asks why producers give the Colombian-American actress such hard lines to read.

"We have to describe what's in the CoverGirl makeup and so she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients," said DeGeneres.

Many fans saw this as her mocking the actress' accent. But Vergara has defended the comments saying that she was actually "in on the joke".

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke," she recently tweeted.

Michele, who was previously engaged to the late Glee actor Cory Monteith, began dating Reich in 2017. The couple ended up tying the knot last year in a luxurious wedding in Northern California.

5. Zoe-Clare tries to leave, plus all the other The Bachelor 2020 spoilers in one place.

She caused quite the stir on the first episode of The Bachelor, but now it looks like Zoe-Clare tries to leave the show this week. According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Zoe-Clare apparently gets fed up with the bullying on the show and tries to walk out of the mansion. "Zoe-Clare didn't like the environment of the house, she thought it was super toxic," said host Megan Pustetto. "She pulled the producers aside and said to them 'there's bullying in the house and it's unacceptable'." She also has a bit of a run in with fellow contestant Juliette, according the podcast. "Juliette tries to drag Zoe-Clare into the drama and she says to her ‘don’t you dare try and play that game and sh*t talk about me.'"

Apparently, things go downhill when Zoe-Clare tries to have alone time with Locky but ends up being cut off by Juliette. Zoe-Clare then reportedly threatens to leave if Juliette gets given a rose at the cocktail party.

And that's not all.

The podcast claims that Zoe-Clare then storms out of the cocktail party and is followed by Locky who asks her to stay. But she tells him that she's done with the show.

Alas, we might not get to see any of this on TV because producers reportedly asked Zoe-Clare to attend the rose ceremony to make it seem like she wasn't leaving for other reasons.

At this stage it's all just speculation, but it will be interesting to see how it all plays out this week.

You can read all our spoilers over here.

Want more pop culture news?