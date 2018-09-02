“We are all on limited time." Barry Du Bois on spending Father's Day with his kids.

Barry Du Bois is spending Father’s Day with his six-year-old twins, Arabella and Bennett.

He’s never felt luckier.

“I look forward to every day at this stage of my life,” he told Confidential.

“We are all on limited time. My life, because of recent medical problems, might be shorter than most. So I cherish every moment.”

This time last year, the 58-year-old was diagnosed with terminal multiple myeloma.

Barry Du Bois on what you should never say to someone who has cancer…

During an episode of The Living Room, the co-host told his fans that six years after his initial diagnosis, his cancer had returned. And it was more aggressive this time.

“It seems that my cancer has come back, reasonably aggressively now I have what is regarded as multiple myeloma. We’ve got a cancer in my body that has created several tumours right through my body,” he said.

“In the medical world, I am on the exit off the freeway, there is no doubt about that.

“What I want to do in this journey is to show everybody the things I am going to make sure my exit journey is as long as possible and as easy to handle.”

He then spent some time sailing around the Mediterranean with his family, before returning to Sydney to undergo three months of intensive treatment.