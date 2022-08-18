Dear Balenciaga and Kanye West: This sh*t isn't funny.

When is a garbage bag not a garbage bag?

When it's a $2,577 Balenciaga garbage bag, apparently.

An accessory from the high-end French label has gone viral because it closely resembles your run-of-the-mill Kitchen Tidy bag, only the price tag is far beyond what you'd pay for a roll of 20 at Woolies.

It comes in classic black, blue, and white leather made to look like plastic, and even has those ties at the top in place of straps.





It's funny, right? Joke's on us, yeah? Can sell us anything! Even fancy bin liners! Something something capitalism something.

The irony seems to have been lost on label ambassador Kim Kardashian, who attended the show dressed in an outfit made from Balenciaga-branded tape, and proudly posted on her Instagram about getting her hands on the accessory.

"Look what I got. I got the trash bag-bag from the show. I am so excited," she shared in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, giving followers a closer look at the style.

Musing over the design, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia told WWD, "I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?"

I can think of a few people.

With the cost of living rising and families struggling as much of the world faces a recession, it's not really irreverent or subversive to promote a product like this. It's just incredibly out of touch.

But that's the thing about selling people something masquerading as actual garbage - there is a consumer appetite for it.

This week in the US, an image taken at a GAP store went viral after Kanye West's latest Yeezy Gap collaboration with the heritage brand finally launched. The photo showed items from the line being sold out of giant black overflowing bags sitting on the floor.

This is nothing new - the fashion industry has a long history of elevating basic sh*t to aspirational levels.

But in 2022, we're over it. We don't want it. Household items are expensive enough as it is, thanks.

Tamara is Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle and the host of What Are You Wearing?. For more fashion commentary, follow her on Instagram.