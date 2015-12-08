News
news

Gerard Baden-Clay wins appeal, murder conviction overturned.

Gerard Baden-Clay’s bid to overturn his murder conviction for killing his wife Allison has been successful.

The Court of Appeal set aside the murder finding today, substituting it with manslaughter.

During Baden-Clay’s appeal four months ago, his lawyers argued he panicked and unintentionally killed the mother-of-three during an argument at their home in Brookfield, in Brisbane’s west.

Baden-Clay, 45, reported his wife missing in April 2012 and her body was found 10 days later beside a creek.

He was convicted of murder last year

More to Come. 

