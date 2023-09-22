'I was on antibiotics.' 5 women share their most horrific nail salon experiences.

Getting your nails done is considered an act of self-care. It’s a time when you can switch off from reality, put your phone away and surrender control to the person cutting, filing and painting your nails.

And while a fortnightly visit to your nail salon can add up, you’re willing to pay the price, because nothing screams “I have my life together” than perfectly primed nails.

However, sometimes, things tend to go awry, and what was meant to be a day of relaxation turns into a painful and traumatic experience.

After listening to this week's episode of You Beauty, where hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly Mccarren sat down with nail expert Emma Forrest to talk nail hygiene horror stories and how to avoid them, it got me thinking: What are some of the worst nail salon stories people have to share?

From bloody cuticles to… well more bloody cuticles, here are some of the worst experiences people have had at the nail salon.

Emily.

“When I was getting my nails done the lady doing my nails was trimming the cuticle area, and she accidentally nipped some skin causing it to bleed uncontrollably. It was so awkward because I actually didn't feel anything and it didn't hurt. It was bleeding so much she couldn't continue.”

Jessica.

“I was getting my nails done with my mum, and the tech working on my mum cut her own hand, refused to wear a bandaid and got her blood all over my mum’s hands.”

Isabelle.

“Once a lady pretty much took off my cuticle and then some and my whole finger was bleeding. It was a bloody mess. However she apologised so much that I didn't cause a fuss!”

Paris.

“I have so many but the standout was from a new technician at my usual salon. I left after about 10 minutes with bleeding cuticles and being completely embarrassed from her yelling at me from across the room as if I were to blame for the situation. Safe to say I do my own nails now.”

Clare.

“I got a pedicure and when the woman was doing my cuticles, she cut my big right toe. I didn't say much at the time, but it was hurting so much. A week later my toe was still killing, so I went to the podiatrist who figured out I had an infection. But by then it was too far gone, so they had to take my whole toenail off to let it heal. I was on antibiotics and the pain was insane.”

