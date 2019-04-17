News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan was once on Neighbours as a stripper. And there's proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may need to sit down for this.

We’ve finally figured out where we’ve seen Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ivan Krslovic before.

No, not from his stint on Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette where he infamously tried to blend avocados… whole… with their skin on… for way too long.

We’ll never forget that moment.

Never forget.

Now moving along to why we're all here.

Ivan once made a cameo on on classic Aussie TV show Neighbours. 

As a stripper.

And yep, there's an exotic dance involved. With thrusting.

Neighbours fans will remember when Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) worked as a stripper at The Waterhole.

In one episode back in 2017, Aaron was performing a show as a sexy doctor when he was joined on stage by "Hugh Hammer" dressed as a sexy tradie.

Yep, Ivan played Hugh Hammer.

Please enjoy.

We can only hope Ivan pulls some of these moves out for Britt in Bachelor in Paradise. 

Tags: bachelor-in-paradise , bip , entertainment-3 , ivan , news-stories , reality-tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT