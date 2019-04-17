Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan was once on Neighbours as a stripper. And there's proof.

You may need to sit down for this.

We’ve finally figured out where we’ve seen Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ivan Krslovic before.

No, not from his stint on Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette where he infamously tried to blend avocados… whole… with their skin on… for way too long.

We’ll never forget that moment.

Never forget.

Now moving along to why we're all here.

Ivan once made a cameo on on classic Aussie TV show Neighbours.

As a stripper.

And yep, there's an exotic dance involved. With thrusting.

Neighbours fans will remember when Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) worked as a stripper at The Waterhole.

In one episode back in 2017, Aaron was performing a show as a sexy doctor when he was joined on stage by "Hugh Hammer" dressed as a sexy tradie.

Yep, Ivan played Hugh Hammer.

Please enjoy.

We can only hope Ivan pulls some of these moves out for Britt in Bachelor in Paradise.