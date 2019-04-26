Osher Gunsberg couldn't stay quiet about Ivan's behaviour on Bachelor in Paradise any longer.

Ivan Krslovic is being slammed for his possessive behaviour on Bachelor in Paradise so much so even Osher Günsberg is joining in and we’re so here for it.

“Listen, Ivan,” tweeted Osher. “Respect what SHE wants, mate.”

Osher is referring to Ivan’s behaviour towards Tenille Favios, which he continues to call out on Twitter, to which we say; YES OSH, PREACH.

Australia watched on uncomfortably on Thursday night as Tenille tried to tell Ivan that he needed to be less possessive and “pull back the reigns a little bit.”

Instead of you know… listening to her, Ivan playfully tried to hold her hand and kiss her.

Swatting his hand away, a frustrated Tenille snapped: “What did I just say? You’ve just held my hand and kissed my head in the space of ten seconds.”

Tenille eventually chooses to end things with her stage five clinger, and tries to let him down as gently as possible.

You can watch that here. Post continues after video.

“I do like you, and I enjoy spending time with you. But I just think this whole thing happened so quickly and its overwhelmed me. I am sorry, but I think from my point of view we need to sort of…call it off,” she tells him.

Osher was not alone in his exasperation at the behaviour that led to Tenille breaking things off, with viewers flooding social media with similar viewpoints.

“Ivan, it’s called listening to a woman and respecting her boundaries. It’s not hard,” tweeted one.

“So apparently we need to go back to consent 101 with Ivan,” wrote another.

One fan however, took the conversation one step further.

“Daniel, Ivan, Paddy, Bill and Jules are hideous examples of men,” they wrote.

“The producers are total a******s for allowing this misogynist, gaslighting and bullying bullshit to play out on TV as if it’s normal. This should be on after 9pm.”

Let’s hope Ivan has got the message now.