A man thinks his wife should pay for their baby's formula and no sir, absolutely not.

A man has asked whether he’s being unreasonable to make his wife pay for the baby formula and, sir, you are definitely being unreasonable.

It is… your baby too.

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that his wife has been breastfeeding for six months, but wants to switch to formula.

“She has been breastfeeding for six months since the baby was born and now wants to switch to formula. She makes plenty of milk and everything she just says she ‘feels done’,” he began.

“I think if she wants to stop for basically no reason then the money for formula should come out of her personal spending money because she is the one making that decision,” he added.

He continued to explain that he thinks it should not come from the… family budget.

“She says I’m an asshole and it should come from the family/grocery budget (which is already tight) even though I don’t have a say,” he ended.

While the post has since been deleted, a screenshot was posted to Twitter.

We have a few points to make.

Firstly, “feeling done” is not “basically no reason”, but a completely valid reason to stop the physical labour that is breastfeeding.

Secondly, a family budget is for family things like, say, feeding the damn baby.

If, sir, you do not want to pay for baby formula, there are a few things you can do that do not require formula coming out of your wife’s budget.

Wear a condom. Join a monastery and abstain from sex. No seriously, wear a condom.

The people of Twitter have the absolute feels for this woman, and suggested some ways she could change the budget to suit him better.

The responses on Reddit were also very unforgiving.

“Both of you should be equally financially invested in your shared baby. If anything formula should come exclusively from your budget for the next 6 months and then you can switch to 50/50, since she was the one saving your family the cost of formula by breastfeeding for half a year,” suggested one user.

“Breastfeeding is only free if you consider her time as worthless,” said another.

Based on the fact that the post was deleted, we’re pretty sure this dad got the message loud and clear, because even when budgets are tight, it takes two people to make a baby.