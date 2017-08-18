News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

career

The highest form of flattery for staff at Vogue is a four-letter word.

For most, the thought of being served a four-letter word by Anna Wintour is enough to make you want to bury your head in your Hermès.

But not for employees at Vogue.

According to Vogue.com‘s fashion news director, Chioma Nnadi, the highest form of flattery you can receive at the fashion bible is a small, black scribble across your work that reads: “AWOK”, as in Anna Wintour OK.

“No writer/editor/stylist/art director ever forgets their first AWOK,” wrote Nnadi.

There is, of course, a very strict process in place before you get the nod from the formidable Editor in Cheif, as Nnadi learned when filing her first assignment at the publication.

“Once I’d gotten the green light from my boss, I then had to print out three separate copies of the article,” Nnadi wrote.

“One I gave to the copy editors and fact-checkers, the second to the magazine’s production department, and the third and most important printout I slotted into the inbox by Wintour’s office.”

Then you wait.

If it’s not an AWOK that comes back on the little yellow sticky note, Nnadi wrote, then it’s likely to be something along the lines of “Keep trying,” “No,” or simply, “Boring”.

“Still, no Post-it will inspire more fear or confusion in the Vogue offices than the dreaded ‘See me.'”

Tags: anna-wintour , fashion , vogue

Related Stories

Recommended