Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Meghan Markle handled an awkward moment in her first royal speech like an absolute pro.



Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, they haven’t yet made another public appearance. That is, until the Endeavour Fund Awards last Thursday, where Meghan was set to present an award to a wounded service person.

She ever so elegantly entered the award ceremony alongside Harry, wearing an Alexander McQueen trouser suit and sporting a shiny smile, seemingly not at all nervous prior to her very first speech as a (nearly) royal.

“I’m truly privileged to be here,” she said to the crowd before announcing the winner of an award for excellence “in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge”.

Then, things got... awkward. Well, what would have been awkward if it were us, anyway. Somehow, Meghan managed to avoid looking like a fool and we want tips, honestly.

Her and her co-presenter looked at each other and their notes confusingly for a little too long, realising they had different winners written down. “We’ve got different notes,” they confessed with a laugh. Meghan handled the small fumble with an effortless smile, and her co-presenter continued to poke fun at the situation. “Who did the notes, eh?,” he joked as Meghan finally pointed to the rightful winner on the page.

Watch the full video below.

3. Why Katie Holmes' hair attracted the most attention at the Grammys.

***BREAKING CELEBRITY HAIR NEWS***

Katie Holmes has a little bit of grey hair and she didn't try to hide it for the Grammys red carpet.

Yep, imagine that - a 39-year-old woman with a splash of grey hair.

Holmes isn't the first celebrity to start letting her grey hair flag fly.

Earlier this year Jessica Biel, 35, walked the Golden Globes red carpet with visibly grey roots and Chrissy Teigen recently told her Twitter followers that she was loving a grey streak in her hair.

So just to recap - woman walked down red carpet with grey hair, world did not stop spinning.

4. Jenna Dewan-Tatum just shared a clip from her original Step Up audition with Channing Tatum - who would eventually become her husband.

Well, this is goddamn adorable.

Before they were one of Hollywood's most-loved married couples, Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum were just two struggling actors trying to hit the big time while auditioning for a little film called Step Up.

Now Dewan-Tatum has shared their original audition tape online and it's the stuff of our early noughties dreams.

"It's really cute, and also embarrassing and crazy, but of course I want to share it with all of you," Dewan-Tatum said while introducing the clip.

"Please watch how many times I giggle and laugh, it's very cute!"

She's right... it's really bloody cute.

5. Stu Laundy says the true love of his life may have been someone other than Sophie Monk all along.



Oh, Stu.

After remaining relatively quiet post separation, Stu has now apologised to Australia for the fizzling of his reality television born relationship.

“Soph’s and my story is our story. I’m sorry to Australia but the reality is most of these stories will finish with the couple not together,” Stu told Confidential.

As per most public break up announcements, Stu declared Sophie and himself were perhaps just destined to be “really good mates”.

He also told the publication that perhaps the true love of his life was never going to be Sophie, as he’d already found it in his ex-wife.

“Sadly for me I may have had the love of my life in my ex-wife and wasted it but I’ll keep searching,” he confessed.

Hear that? That's the sound of thousands of reality TV hearts breaking all across Australia.

Read everything else Stu had to say the breakup here.