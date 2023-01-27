From cricket to the Australian Open: Here's what to watch in women's sport this weekend.

When it comes to sport, it's no secret women's sport gets pushed to the sidelines.

Here at Mamamia, we're shining a light on women's sport, which only receives a mere 7.6 per cent of all mainstream sports coverage in Australia, by rounding up all the biggest games you don't want to miss this weekend.

While you're here listen to our women's sports podcast, Here If you Need, where Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell and journalist Hayley Willis break down the week in sport and share an inspiring story from a legendary woman of the game every weekend. Post continues below.

From what's on to where to watch it, here's your weekend cheat sheet.

Tennis.

The Australian Open wraps up this weekend and the women's singles final is one you don't want to miss.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina from Kazakhsta will take on Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at Rod Laver Arena at 7.30pm (local time) on Saturday night.

How to watch: You can watch the match on Channel 9 or 9Gem. You can also stream it on 9Now.

Rugby 7s.

The Sydney Sevens kick off on Friday, with games running all weekend.

Fun fact: the Aussies are the first team in Women's Sevens history to play 300 games.

How to watch: You can watch all three days of games on Foxtel or you can click here to buy tickets.

Basketball.

There's a bunch of women's basketball games you can catch this weekend.

On Friday, the Townsville Fire are versing the UC Capitals at Townsville Entertainment Centre at 7pm (local time).

On Saturday, the Adelaide Lightning are versing the Southside Flyers at Adelaide Arena at 7pm (local time).

On Sunday, Sydney is versing Townsville at Qudos Bank Arena at 1.30pm (local time).

And later that day, Melbourne is versing Perth at Melbourne Sports Stadium at 3.30pm (local time).

How to watch: You can watch all games on 9Now.

Cricket.

On Sunday, Pakistan and Australia will play in their third and final T20I of the series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 1.45pm (local time).

How to watch: You can watch on Channel 7 or Kayo.

Soccer.

Last but not least, the Liberty A-League kicks of this weekend.

On Saturday, you can catch Brisbane Roar W v Wellington Phoenix W, Canberra W v Western United W, and S Wanderers W v Newcastle W at 3pm.

On Sunday, you can watch Melbourne City W v Adelaide W at 5.40pm.

How to watch: You can watch all the games on 10Play or Paramount+

Feature Image: Lintao Zhang/Robert Prange/Getty.