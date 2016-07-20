News
travel

Incredible footage shows Australian woman being knocked to the ground by 300kg gorilla.

Australian woman Gemma Cosgriff has shared footage of her incredible encounter with a silverback gorilla.

The 29-year-old and her husband were on their honeymoon in Rwanda, when the 300kg animal thumped its chest and charged at her.

“I was fearing for my life in that split-second,” Cosgriff told 9 News.

Acting on advice given earlier by her tour guides, she tried to protect herself by avoiding eye contact and acting submissively.

Thanks to the gorilla’s soft, padded hands, Cosgriff managed to escape injury.

“I still just cannot believe that it even happened,” she said, “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

