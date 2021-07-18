Just every 'Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn' contestant in one place.

Australian Survivor will return to our screens tonight, just in time for the millions of Australians who have literally nothing else to do in lockdown.

*Cries*

This year, the show will attempt to answer: Which is stronger, brains or brawn? There will be 24 contestants, with each of them categorised as either brains or brawn, who will compete in the gruelling series.

Thanks to the pandemic, the series was filmed in the infamously-harsh environment of Cloncurry, in far-north Queensland, instead of overseas.

And of course, former emergency-room physician Jonathan LaPaglia is back as host of the show, bringing his signature wry, deadpan tribal commentary.

We're so excited, it almost inspired us to do a pushup in preparation of the show's return. Almost.

Here’s everything you'll want to know about the 24 cast members, including where to follow them on Instagram.

Shannon Lawson

Team: Brawn

Shannon Lawson is a full-time Model, health and fitness advocate and Instagram personality.

She's also a trained dancer and boxing instructor.

"I am a hustler, they're not going to see what's coming," she said.

"I am a beast."

Binyamin (Benny) Burdo

Team: Brawn

Binyamin (Benny) Burdo is an entrepreneur who's ready to be ruthless on team Brawn.

"I've got no emotion, I'm willing to throw people under the bus," he said in an intro clip.

"I will win the game."

Baden Cooke

Team: Brawn

Baden Cooke is a champion cyclist turned businessman who has won a tour de France green jersey, and competed in the Olympics.

He also has a strategic mind from years competing in Poker tournaments, which should make him a valuable player in the Brawn team.

Dani Beale

Team: Brawn

34-year-old Dani is a Corrections Officer in one of Sydney’s maximum-security prisons, as well as an ex-Army truck driver.

She's also been a Jillaroo in the Western Australian Outback which should give her an edge over the harsh, dry conditions.

Gerald Youles

Team: Brawn

Gerald Youles is a champion woodchopper and farmer joining team Brawn.

He's also a self-proclaimed "all round nice guy", and we can't wait to see him take on the competition.

Kerryn Mcgee

Team: Brawn

Kerryn Mcgee, A.K.A. Kez is a bodybuilder and personal trainer.

She's competed in several bodybuilding competitions, so will have plenty of self-discipline to brave the Outback with.

Emmett Pugh

Team: Brawn

Emmett Pugh is a health coach and ironman joining team Brawn.

Felicity Palmateer

Team: Brawn

Felicity Palmateer, A.K.A Flick is a surfer who went pro as a 16-year-old.

The 28-year-old is currently ranked second in the world for Big Wave Surfing, and is also an artist.

Chelsea Hackett

Team: Brawn

Chelsea Hackett is a pro MMA Flyweight joining team Brawn.

"The Brains tribe have got to watch it because the Brawn tribe are going to come in so hard," she said.

Gavin Wanganeen

Team: Brawn

Former Port Adelaide star, Gavin Wanganeen will be joining the brawn team.

"I think people will definitely underestimate me because they'll think, 'He's a dumb ex footballer'," the AFL legend said in the trailer.

"I'm ready to play. The beast comes out, so don't mess with me."

Daini Tuiqere

Team: Brawn

Daini Tuiqere is a Sydney-based boxing coach joining team Brawn.

"In body building, when your body's aching, when you're starving, that's when you're the happiest," he said in his promo, and if that's the case, he'll be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Janelle Durson

Team: Brawn

Aussie mum-of-three and cleaner, Janelle Durson will be joining team Brawn and is looking forward to "stirring the pot".

"My family are my world and I have always prioritised them. Now, I’m putting myself first. Ready to play the best game ever, I have my on eyes on prize to be able to set my kids up for life," she said.

Joey McCann

Team: Brain

Joey McCann is a tradesman-turned-businessman with plenty of physical skills to keep up with the Brawn team, despite his spot on team brains.

He has completed 140 marathons and will be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to endurance challenges.

Andrew Ulces

Team: Brain

Andrew Ulces is an Australian Wildlife and Survival Expert which makes his position on the brains team invaluable.

He's a self-described 'wild adventurer' who is no stranger to the Australian Outback.

Laura Wells

Team: Brains

Marine scientist, law graduate and model, Laura Wells will be joining team brains with a passion for environmental activism.

"I think I'll be greatly underestimated out there," she said.

Phil Ferguson

Team: Brain

Phil Ferguson, otherwise known as the crotchet king, is coming to team brains with a great ability to read their fellow castmates.

"I'm straight up, I'm pretty honest. I'm a Scorpio, they're loyal," Phil said in a trailer.

"Because of my ability to understand people and read them, I'll be able to make any sort of plan happen."

Cara Atchison

Team: Brain

Cara Atchison, who also goes by the name: Duchess of Double Bay will be joining team brains as a self-described empath.

"I know how to play people," she said.

Georgia Ray

Team: Brain

Georgia Ray is a forensic psychologist joining team brains who is very confident in her team's ability to take out the competition.

"Brain, it's multifaceted," she said. "Brawn, it's one-dimensional."

"Without a doubt, brain is better than brawn."

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn premieres Sunday, July 18 at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.



Feature Image: Instagram.

