The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday December 20.

Australia urged to bring forward COVID-19 booster shots.

Australia is being urged to bring forward booster shots to help prevent thousands of additional COVID-19 infections as holidaymakers take advantage of open borders.

Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman wants the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to follow the United Kingdom's lead and recommend boosters three months after a second dose.

He fears leaving the gap at five months will result in "thousands of people infected for no reason".

Two children remain in a critical condition in Royal Hobart Hospital and one other is in recovery at home.

The state's top cop said the investigation into the incident in conjunction with WorkSafe Tasmania was ongoing and would be for some time.

Given the magnitude of what happened and the need to speak to a large number of traumatised children within a short period of time, Tasmanian detectives have accepted an offer of help from NSW police.

Four forensic child interviewers will travel to the island state from Sydney over the coming days.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday an extra $800,000 will also be made available to fund trauma counselling for those impacted.

Read more: 6 children have now died in a jumping castle tragedy at a Tasmanian school. Here's what we know.

Four killed in plane crash near Brisbane.

Two children and two adults on a "family joy ride" have been killed after a plane crash northeast of Brisbane.

Queensland Police said a 67-year-old man from Wamuran was the pilot of the light airplane which came down near Scarborough about 9am on Sunday after taking off from nearby Redcliffe Aerodrome where his family were waiting.

A 41-year-old Brisbane man, his 10-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son also died in the crash.

-Islamic countries pledged on Sunday to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan's prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.

- The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and cases involving the variant are doubling every one-and-a-half to three days in places with community transmission, the World Health Organization says.

-With AAP.

Feature image: AAP Photos/Supplied/Getty.