The bananas deemed too ugly to eat have a message for Australia.

Four brave bananas have shared their heartbreak after learning they’ll never be eaten.

The starchy fruits said they felt compelled to come forward after watching ABC’s new documentary series War On Waste.

In this series, they learned that up to 40 percent of bananas are thrown away every year because supermarkets won’t accept a sub-par na… na.

One banana, who would like to be only known as *Susan, said her future is rotting away.

“You know, ever since tree-school, they’ve told us that what matters comes from the inside,” she said.

“But it’s not. It’s all a bunch of lies.”

Watch the video playing above to learn more about their low-GI plight.