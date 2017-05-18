News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

food

The bananas deemed too ugly to eat have a message for Australia.

Four brave bananas have shared their heartbreak after learning they’ll never be eaten.

The starchy fruits said they felt compelled to come forward after watching ABC’s new documentary series War On Waste.

In this series, they learned that up to 40 percent of bananas are thrown away every year because supermarkets won’t accept a sub-par na… na.

One banana, who would like to be only known as *Susan, said her future is rotting away.

“You know, ever since tree-school, they’ve told us that what matters comes from the inside,” she said.

“But it’s not. It’s all a bunch of lies.”

Watch the video playing above to learn more about their low-GI plight.

Tags: bananas , entsteam , facebook-rogue , facebook-tg

Related Stories

Recommended