news What women are talking about today, Monday August 22. mamamia-team August 21, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Monday August 22. Tags: news-stories , news , australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Friday August 19. news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news Sacheen Littlefeather was heckled on the Oscars stage. 49 years later, she’s receiving an apology. news South Australia officially appoints an Assistant Minister for Autism. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news Australia’s bee population is now dealing with a deadly parasite. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 22. Recommended 'I'm a kindergarten teacher. Here's the difference between sending your child to school at four or five.' What women are talking about today, Monday August 22. "A dog's breakfast." All the photos from The Block's guest bedroom reveal in one place. Apparently there are too many lonely, single men. I have a message for them. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were off-and-on for a decade. Here's where their lives are now. An ambulance visit and missing guests: What we know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 3-day wedding. "We just partied." Why everyone is talking about Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin. 'I'm terrible with money. Here's what happened when I tracked my spend for a week.' 'I’m a South Asian woman in my 20s. These are the 6 makeup tips I swear by.' 4 years ago, Amanda Goff got drunk at a mums' BBQ. It was a 'lightbulb moment'. LEAVE A COMMENT