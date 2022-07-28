Everything we know about the mysterious death of Saudi Arabian sisters Asra and Amaal in Sydney.

Last month, mail began piling up outside an apartment in south-west Sydney.

Rental payments had been missed and the landlord had tried to file a civil case against those renting the Canterbury apartment.

Inside, two Saudi Arabian sisters, both in their twenties, were dead in their beds.

Police officers who were responding to a concern for welfare report, later found the bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli in separate bedrooms on June 7.

Police believe the sisters died a month earlier in May. But how they died remains a mystery.

There were no visible signs of a break-in nor any injuries to their bodies.

Seven weeks later, police are treating the deaths as "suspicious".

"We have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal's deaths," Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft said this week, explaining police are still waiting on the coroner's report.

Watch: Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft addresses media about Asra and Amaal's deaths. Post continues below.

Appealing for information from the public, Det Insp Allcroft said any piece of information could hold the key.

"Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women's movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths - which we believe occurred in early May," she said.

"We hope someone may be able to assist our investigators - either through sightings or those who knew the sisters and may have some information on their movements."

As the investigation continues, here's what we know about their suspicious deaths.

The sisters' life in Australia.

Just like the sisters' deaths, their lives in Australia remain shrouded in mystery.

We know the pair moved to the country from Saudi Arabia as teenagers back in 2017, but police have not revealed their visa status or why they moved to Australia.

However, there is nothing to suggest they fled their home country.

The sisters, who drove a black BMW, also both had Australian Business Numbers from 2018. But police have not confirmed what they did for work.

At home, in their two-bedroom apartment in Canterbury, the pair "seemed to keep to themselves", police said.

One neighbour, who lived on the same floor as the sisters but never spoke to them told The Sydney Morning Herald, "People here are not very friendly.

"Even the cleaners had no idea."

Officers have been in contact with the women's family in Saudi Arabia, who are assisting police with their inquiries.

Welfare checks.

The welfare check in June, which led to the discovery of the sister's bodies, was not the first time police had been called to the pair's home.

Officers previously conducted a welfare check in mid-March following a call from the building manager.

"I believe food had been left out in the common areas and he contacted police as he was concerned for their welfare," said Allcroft.

At the time, the sisters "appeared fine".

However, a source reportedly told The Daily Mail, the pair seemed "timid" during a welfare check and initially refused to let anyone in their apartment.

According to the publication, the women huddled together in a corner of their apartment after officers entered.

"They were standoffish and didn't really want to talk," the source claimed.

"Something felt off, but they said they were ok. What more could anyone do?"

The investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information that could assist detectives is urged to contact Burwood Police Station on (02) 9745 8499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Feature Image: NSW Police.