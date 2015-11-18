Seriously, is there anything ASOS doesn’t sell?

Every bride I know (and as I am at ‘that age’, I can assure you, they are plentiful) has moaned about the wedding dress shopping quest.

Common complaints include:

the boutiques are too expensive

their bridesmaids/mother/sister/bestie were being too bossy

they didn’t feel like they could find what they were looking for

nothing fit properly

Well, wipe away those tears my little Mrs Brides-To-Be! Now you can sit firmly on your ass and scroll super affordable and absolutely stunning wedding dresses from the comfort of your own couch.

The collection has something for everyone, with the 2016 opening range including boho embroidered frocks inspired by the hippie queen herself, Kate Moss; as well as pretty tulle prom dresses, fitted lace mermaid gowns, and funky two-piece beaded sets. And the best thing? They are all under $300 AUD. Yup.

But wait, there’s more!

ASOS also stock an extensive range of bridesmaids dresses – and they are online NOW. You can kiss goodbye the lilac chiffon monstrosity you were eyeing off, and opt instead for a pretty floral floaty number, or bright and bold mini dresses.

Online shopping has come a long way, ladies – do you think anyone will be buying their wedding frocks off ASOS?

I for one, definitely say ‘I do’.

Editor’s Note: This is not a sponsored post. We were just excited at the prospect of wedding dresses that don’t cost as much as a small car.

Tell us: would you buy your wedding dress from ASOS