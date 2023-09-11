'Ashton, I heard the phone call...' Why everyone's talking about Chrissie Bixler.





The fallout from Danny Masterson's rape sentencing continues, with the That '70s Show star's ex-partner setting her sights on Ashton Kutcher, who provided a character reference in the case along with wife, Mila Kunis.

On September 7, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted in May of two counts of rape in May. Danny's ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, has publicly identified herself as one of three women who accused Masterson of rape, however her count of rape in the case resulted in a hung jury.

But that doesn't mean she's done speaking up.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Chrissie has redirected her aim at Kutcher, who rose to fame along with Masterson in 1998 on the hit comedy That '70s Show.

Bixler dated Masterson for six years beginning in 1996, just as the series became a phenomenon.

The character letters from That 70s Show's cast.

A bunch of the cast provided character references on behalf of Danny, this included Kutcher, Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp (who played Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (who played Red).

In an excerpt from Kutcher’s letter, the Punk'd host wrote: “Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hardworking. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one…”

Chrissie Bixler's response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

In response to the letters, Chrissie posted on Instagram, "Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you. Ones that would end you. Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I hear everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor'," she said.

Image: Instagram/@chrissiebixler.

The date Chrissie is referencing is the night Ashton's then-girlfriend, Ashley Ellerin, was murdered in her Hollywood Hills apartment. Ashton had called her several times that night and ended up visiting her at her home. He later testified that he spotted liquid on the ground through the window, which he thought was red wine, but it turned out to be blood.

After assuming she wasn't home, Kutcher left Ashley's apartment. Michael Gargiulo, who was later dubbed the 'Hollywood Ripper' was eventually found guilty of her murder.

Chrissie also sent a message to Mila, writing "I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling,” she wrote.

Old videos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis resurface.

A number of old videos have been circulating in recent days of Ashton making questionable comments about young women and girls in the early '00s.

In once instance, he joked about making a bet with Masterson that he would stick his tongue in Mila Kunis' mouth during a scene — she was only 14 years old at the time.

"And I'm like thinking this is slightly illegal, right," Kutcher said on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

"I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life," she said. "Danny goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her'," which prompted Kutcher to say that Kunis was making it sound worse than it was.

In another resurfaced clip from when Hilary Duff appeared on Kutcher's show Punk'd, as he introduced the child star who was 15 at the time, Ashton said "She’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis release apology video.

After the character references were shared online, Ashton and Mila released an apology video.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the video posted on Saturday.

Kunis added, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future... The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling."

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Kutcher added. “We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

One of the women in the case, Jane Doe #1, wrote a text message to journalist Yashar Ali to respond to the apology. “This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," she began.

"My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of ‘Times Up.'”

But what about Topher Grace?

On Instagram, Chrissie also addressed Topher Grace, the star of That 70s Show whose letter was noticeably absent in the trial. During filming, there were lingering rumours that Topher didn't get along with the rest of the cast, which prompted his early exit in season seven to pursue a movie career.

In light of Masterson's conviction, fans have started to look at Topher's time on the show in a different light. For her part, Chrissie claims that it was Topher who was 'isolated' by the cast, under Masterson's instruction.

Image: Instagram/@chrissiebixler.

In 2017, Bixler first publicly accused her ex-boyfriend of rape. In 2019, she became one of four women who filed a lawsuit against Masterson. During the trial, she accused Masterson of raping her while she was asleep in 2001.

In May, Masterson was convicted of raping two women, identified as Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2, in the Hollywood Hills in the early 2000s.

Masterson will be able to apply for parole in 30 years when he is 77 years old.

Feature image: Getty + Instagram/@chrissiebixler.