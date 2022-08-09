A secret illness and a surprising mission: What Ashton Kutcher's life looks like now.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

Ashton Kutcher along with his wife Mila Kunis are notoriously private people – even though they are one of Hollywood's most recognisable celebrity couples.

They've been married for seven years and share two young children together. But other than those two facts, there is little known about their life away from the spotlight – and that's been a conscious decision from both of them.

As Kutcher recently said about fame and his kids: "We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. Future privacy will be the new celebrity."

Instead, Kutcher has used his profile to champion issues close to him – such as speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or investing in software that stops online child sex abuse.

And this week, Kutcher opened up about his private challenges with a rare autoimmune disorder. Here's what we know about Kutcher's life now.

Kunis and Kutcher met each other on the 1998 TV series That '70s Show while playing an on-screen couple. While they weren't dating in real life back then, six years after the show wrapped they became an official couple.

Kunis and Kutcher are notoriously private about their relationship and family, but recently shared a fair bit via Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

With two young kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, Kutcher said he and his wife have no plans of passing down their immense fortune.

"My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it. I'm not setting up a trust for them. We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," Kutcher explained.

Kunis shared a similar sentiment in an Entertainment Tonight interview, noting that Christmas gifts aren't a major thing in their household.

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

Of the kind of parents they are, Kunis has previously said she and Kutcher are "quite goofy" with their kids.

"I think that’s just [us] being idiots. We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."

The couple both continue to act in various films and TV shows, but for Kutcher specifically, he has also gone down the route of activism and philanthropy.

In 2012, Kutcher and his then-partner Demi Moore co-founded Thorn – an engineering and data science team that works on developing new technologies and software to combat online child sexual abuse.

With the work of Thorn CEO Julie Cordua, the team of 'digital defenders' prototyped a product to aid in identifying child sex trafficking victims who were sold online. They then developed this tech product and provided it free to law enforcement in 2014.

In 2017, Kutcher spoke at the US Senate about Thorn and the importance of working to end online child sexual abuse.

"One of my jobs is that of being a father of two. As part of that job that I take very seriously I believe it is my effort to defend their right to pursue happiness and to ensure a society and government that defends it as well. But the right to pursue happiness for so many is stripped away," he said.

"I've been on the other end of a phone call with my team asking for my help because we had received a call from the Department of Homeland Security telling us that a seven-year-old girl was being sexually abused and that content was being distributed across the dark web. She had been abused for three years and they [Department of Homeland Security] could not find the perpetrator and asked us for help. An actor and his foundation were the last line of defence."

Kutcher's speech went viral soon after. Today, Thorn works alongside a broad coalition of major organisations and advocates addressing the online sexual exploitation of children in all forms.

Kutcher is also an avid investor, fluent in the language of tech startups.

So with this all in mind, it was interesting to learn this week that Kutcher has struggled a lot with his health due to an auto-immune disorder. So much so that it once left him unable to see, hear or walk.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," Kutcher said in a sneak peek of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge obtained by Access Hollywood.

He said it took him "about a year" in order to get back to his healthy 'normal' self.

Vasculitis is a rare auto-immune disorder which involves the inflammation of the blood vessels – resulting in restricted blood flow.

"You don't really appreciate it [your health] until it's gone," Kutcher shared. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.' I'm lucky to be alive."

With that experience front of mind, the actor said it has since changed his mindset around perseverance and resilience.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.

Feature Image: Getty.