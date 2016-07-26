Plus size model Ashley Graham just cannot win, no matter what.

It’s true: you just can’t please everybody.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham already made the headlines this month when her thighs were described as “cellulite city” by an online critic.

Now it seems stones are being thrown from both sides, after a recent image caused the young model to be shamed for appearing to have lost weight.

The onslaught began when Graham posted the following picture to her Instagram account four days ago:

“What happened to embracing your size? You advertise that message then go and lose weight? I mean hey more power to you, but idk…puzzled,” one user wrote.

“You are not special, you are not recognisable even, you disappointed sooooo much,” another of her followers said.

“I hate when they are okay with their weight and then go and lose weight.”

E! News reported the Sports Illustrated covergirl hit back with a comment of her own, explaining that angles can change how a body appears.

“People come on my page and body shame me because I’m too big, because I’m too small, because I’m not good enough for their standards... But at the end of the day I’m good enough for me,” she wrote.

“Angles will make anyone look bigger or smaller and I just happen to know mine.”

Watch: Meaghan Ramsay on the impacts of negative body image. (Post continues after video.)

The model also posted a response on Snapchat with a message to her critics:

“I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you," the text read.

The response was soon adopted by fans and shared throughout social media.

Slay, girl, slay.

Have you ever encountered body shaming? Did you respond?

Featured images: Instagram

