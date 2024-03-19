The partner of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has died, aged 42.

Aryna Sabalenka's partner Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who competed in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, had been a regular presence supporting Sabalenka at tournaments.

The world No.2 frequently referenced Koltsov on social media in pictures and messages.

The news was announced by the Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where Koltsov had been assistant coach.

It was confirmed by Miami police. Koltsov was in the US city ahead of Sabalenka playing in the Miami Open.

Police said the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Koltsov represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and was also a coach of the national team.

National team coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov's death "an irreparable loss."

"Konstantin was one of the undisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a bright player," Baskov said in a statement.

"He was an example of sturdiness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It's hard and unfair when such people leave so early."

A statement on Salavat Yulaev Ufa's website said Koltsov "forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev and did a great job on the team's coaching staff."

Pictures showed tributes to Koltsov outside Ufa Arena laid by fans of Salavat Yulaev.

Sabalenka and Koltsov began dating in 2021.

When the athlete won her second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, Koltsov celebrated her on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations again my love."

Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov. Image: Instagram/@sabalenka_aryna

Sabalenka is due to play her first match at the Miami Open later this week. Reports say the tennis player will play but won't be doing press conferences before or after her matches.

It is the second tragedy to hit the 25-year-old Belarusian, whose father Sergey, also a former ice hockey player, died in 2019 at the age of 43.

Sabalenka's victory at the Australian Open fulfilled the dream she shared with her father of winning two slam titles by the age of 25 and, speaking in Melbourne, she said: "It was really important. Of course he's my biggest motivation. He's been everything for me."

Messages sent to Sabalenka's publicist and tournament officials seeking comment were not immediately returned.

— with AAP.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Instagram @sabalenka_aryna.