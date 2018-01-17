Why the world is talking about this 19-year-old tennis player's on-court "screams".

When 21-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty stepped into Rod Laver arena for her first round Australian Open clash against 19-year-old Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, she knew what to expect.

She knew her opponent, ranked world number 66, had a history of screaming, or grunting, after every shot she hit. And she knew it would be distracting.

But as prepared as she was, Barty admitted after the match – which she won 6-7 6-4 6-4 – that her opponent’s sounds were louder than she expected.

“I knew it was coming but it was a bit louder than I thought,” she told reporters after the clash.

“But I knew I had to let that go and just concentrate on myself.

"A lot of players grunt. A lot of players don't grunt. It's just the way they are, the way they play. For me, it wasn't a distraction. It wasn't anything like that. It was just part and parcel."

But even if the world number 17 wasn't phased by her opponents sounds, the crowd certainly was: the central umpire was forced to plead with the crowd after they started imitating the squeals late in the second set.