Fifty Shades of Grey star Arielle Kebbel has asked fans to help find her missing sister Julia.

UnReal star Arielle Kebbel is asking fans to please help her find her sister Julia, who has been missing for a week now.

Julia was last seen walking her brown Labrador dog, Cindy, in Los Angeles neighbourhood of Silver Lake about 11pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

The US actress put the call out on social media, asking anyone who has seen Julia or her dog to contact herself or the police. She also asked her followers to “repost, print and distribute” her message.

Kebbel shared an Instagram post that read: “She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know.”

Arielle described her sister as 5’3 (160cm), with fair skin, bleach blonde short hair, and tattoos on both forearms.

On Sunday in the US, the 32-year-old released a statement thanking the public for their support as she and her family continue their search.

“My family and I are asking for any and all information that may help in our search for my sister, Julia,” she said.

“We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone.

“We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”

If you happen to be reading this in California and see Julia Kebbel, please phone the local police.