A Hinge profile and cryptic clues: All the evidence Thomas and Leah are no longer together.

Thomas was our most mature bachelor.

He seemed to be looking for love with the right woman (as long as she didn't have... kids).

In the finale, it came as a surprise to precisely no one that Thomas chose Leah.

He even proposed, which seems like a terrible idea but made our good friend Osher extremely happy.

So are Thomas and Leah still together?

Maybe! They're the most likely couple to still be going strong months after the finale was filmed.

Let's run through the evidence:

1. Thomas may or may not be on Hinge.

According to So Dramatic, Thomas was seen on the Hinge dating app in September.

A fan of the podcast sent a screenshot to host Megan Pustetto. However, when Pustetto reached out to Channel Ten, they told her it was just an old account.

“This is an old account that was set up last year and hasn’t been used since being cast on The Bachelors Australia,” they told the publication. “I wouldn’t read too much into it.”

2. A near-death experience changed his perspective.

In October, Thomas was involved in a near-fatal motorbike accident.

He then posted a cryptic message on Instagram about how it changed his perspective on things.

“Before the accident, I was lacking clarity and a few situations in my life got me distracted and as a result, I was disconnected from my higher self,” he wrote.

I mean... that could mean anything.

3. Neither Thomas nor Leah have posted on Instagram after the finale.

We're yet to see a cute confirmation video or photo from the couple so that could mean one of two things:

1. It's on its way.

2. It's never coming.

More to come.