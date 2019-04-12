Dan and Jess' relationship disintegrated on live TV. Now we know what happened afterwards. 

On Friday night, Dan Webb announced in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, that he had split with Jessika Power.

The 35-year-old expressed regrets “about ever meeting Jess”.

It appears that the catalyst was their interview on Talking Married, where the pair awkwardly fought live on air in front of the entire nation.

“So after Talking Married, as soon as the cameras cut, Jess stormed off. She was pretty broken. She was very upset,” Dan said in the Yahoo video.

“After that night we went back into the room. She was crying and on the phone to some family members. Honestly I felt sorry for her. I really did, I was like, ‘S**t I didn’t want this to happen’.”

Dan explained in the video that he didn’t mean to ‘attack’ her on television, and Jess continued to cry for a “very long time”.

“We just spoke and I was just honest with her. I said, ‘Look I don’t think I can continue this. It’s toxic, you’re not being honest with me. I can’t have a relationship with someone if they’re not honest with me.’

“She just wasn’t being honest.”

Ben Fordham, who was hosting Talking Married, predicted that Jess and Dan’s future could be “measured in hours rather than days”.

And it turns out he was absolutely right.

