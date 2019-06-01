Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira and Jarrod have split up. Again.

Put your pot plants out people, because it looks like Jarrod Woodgate, 33, and Keira Maguire, 33, have broken up once again.

Yep, the only remaining Bachelor in Paradise couple have split. (We think).

What’s our evidence?

Well, we all know that the modern equivalent of a formal breakup statement, is unfollowing your ex on Instagram. And that’s exactly what Keira and Jarrod have done.

AND, importantly, they have not posted a picture of themselves together, doing couple things, in over a month. Which in influencing terms is basically a year.

Fans have noticed their lack of content together, with one posting on one of Keira’s pictures, “Oh man you guys broke up again????”

This is sad times for the Bachelor world.

The couple met while filming the first season Bachelor in Paradise in Fiji and have remained together since, although did breakup in August last year before getting back together.

At the time, Jarrod told Who Magazine: “Her Instagram following is overwhelming and it was taking over our relationship.”

“She’s purely Instagram-focused and that takes up a lot of time.”

The two are yet to comment publicly, but like we said, unfollowing each other on Instagram is pretty much ’nuff said.

We hope Keira is currently sitting poolside with some mango daiquiris and girlfriends, just like the good old Bach in Paradise days.

2. Donald Trump just called Meghan Markle “nasty”.

United States President Donald Trump is about to have his first state visit to the United Kingdom. So obviously he thought it would be appropriate timing to label Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, "nasty".

The remarks come after the former Suits star said on 'The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore' in 2016 that she would move to Canada if he won presidency as she said he was misogynistic.

As it turns out, she moved to England instead.

When asked by The Sun about those comments this week, the President responded: "I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK. ..."

He then added, "I am sure she will go excellently (as a Royal). She will be very good."

Which are two very contradictory comments, but anywho.

During the state visit, the President and Melania Trump, with their four adult children, are expected to meet with Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

It is believed the Duchess of Sussex will stay home with their new son, Archie.

3. So, we’ve been saying Rihanna’s name wrong.

We have a very important question. Do you pronounce Rihanna (of the Diamonds, Umbrella and Fenty fame) as Rih-ahhh-na or Rih-anna?

If you opted for the first option, then you're wrong. Very wrong.

A video shared by British Vogue shows the singer and designer introducing herself on camera, alerting fans to the pronunciation mistake.

"Hello British Vogue, it's Rihanna [pronounced: Rhi-a-na] and I want to welcome you to Paris where I'm launching Fenty," she says.



There are perils to being married to a comedian.

Jimmy Kimmel's wife and fellow comedian, Molly McNearney, know this to be true.

McNearney was on a plane to Cabo to celebrate Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday, when a they heard a loud 'thump' as the plane was preparing to take off.

"Well, it was one of those things where on the takeoff, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, which it sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon," said Aniston while visiting the Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

"It was that loud. Then everybody thought, 'well, that's weird.'

"Two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and says the pilots would like to talk to you," she continued, describing the moment they realised a tyre of their plane had fallen off during takeoff.

Watch the moment in the interview where Jennifer Aniston shares the hilarious moment between Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

"Everybody starts texting all of a sudden their spouses and their children," she said.

McNeary did the same and texted a "loving" message to her husband.

"'Jimmy I love you, I love Jade and you've always been an incredible husband,'" relayed Aniston.

Kimmel's reply? "I just signed up for Tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what,'" read the text, which was accompanied by a shirtless photo.

"This is my profile pic," read the second text.

In his defence, the late night talk show host joked he was just "trying to lighten the mood," but also added that his Tinder experience was "going great."

Ten points for comedic-value, -27 points for timing.

5. Where are they now? The cast of Lost, 15 years after the show first aired.

It’s been 15 years since Lost first graced our screens in 2004 and we all developed a quiet fear of flying.

But after the series finished in May 2010, the cast have gone on to lead vastly different lives.

You might recall seeing Kate's (Evangeline Lilly) face in some of the biggest blockbuster films over the years, with the majority of her camp mates also going on to other acting projects.

We deep dive into what the cast of Lost have been up to since 2010 in our post here.