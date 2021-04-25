The most moving pictures from ANZAC Day Dawn Services across Australia this morning.

Australians have gathered across the country in the chilly dawn air to mark Anzac Day at public ceremonies for the first time since 2019.

It comes after last year's Anzac Day was marked by televised services only and no marches, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people indoors.

Services and marches were back with limited crowds in most parts of the country, except for Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions where a hotel quarantine outbreak led to community virus transmission and the imposition of a three-day lockdown.

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli, a campaign which ultimately cost more than 8,700 Australian lives.

Here are some of the moving pictures from dawn services across Australia this morning.

The ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Image: AAP.

The Last Post is performed by a bugler during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Image: AAP.





The sun rises over Coogee during the ANZAC day dawn service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

People gather on Currumbin beach to watch surf boats perform a burial at sea on April 25, 2021 in Currumbin, Australia. Image: Getty.

Members of The Australian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) participate in the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, on April 25, 2021. Image: Getty.

Montana Seaman with her partner and serviceman Luke Williams share a moment after the dawn service at Coogee Beach on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

A member of the Australian defense force is seen playing the last post on his bugle on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Image: Getty.

John Walker dressed in a World War 1 soldiers uniform looks on during the Sydney Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

An Australian Navy Seaman with partner pay their respect at the State War Memorial at Kings Park on April 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. Image: Getty.

Crowds watch the Coogee Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The Coogee service this year was restricted to 3,000 all-seated attendees due to COVID concerns. Image: Getty.

NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian lays a wreath at the base of the cenotaph during the Sydney Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.



A member of the Catafalque party stands guard at the ANZAC Coogee Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Tanya Plibersek lays a wreath at the base of the cenotaph during the Sydney Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

A Defence person looks on during the Sydney Dawn Service on April 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

The sun rises over the State War Memorial at Kings Park on April 25, 2021 in Perth, Australia. Image: Getty.





- With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.