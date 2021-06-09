An app, 'influencers,' and a trick thought up over beers: How police set a genius trap.

Three years ago, over a couple of beers, members of the AFP and FBI hatched a plan that on Monday night delivered one of the world's largest ever crime busts.

Worldwide, Operation Ironside has led to 800 criminals being arrested in 18 countries, the seizure of 32 tonnes of drugs, 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars, A$191 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, and the disruption of 21 murder plots in Australia alone.

The man who unknowingly helped get the entire operation get underway, Australian fugitive Hakan Ayik, is still at large, with Commissioner Kershaw telling Tuesday's press conference, "He was one of the coordinators of this particular device. So, he's essentially set up his own colleagues. And my view would be the sooner he hands himself in... the better for him and his family."

In Europe, there were 49 arrests in the Netherlands, 75 in Sweden and more than 60 in Germany, where authorities seized hundreds of kilograms of drugs, more than 20 weapons and more than 30 luxury cars and cash.

Swedish police say they prevented a dozen planned killings and believe they have arrested several leading actors in criminal networks.

Finnish police not only detained almost 100 suspects and seized 500kg of narcotics but also found a warehouse with 3D printers used to manufacture gun parts.

New Zealand arrested 35 people and seized drugs and assets worth millions of dollars.

