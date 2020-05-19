News
"As the parent of a child with a disability, Ann Marie Smith's death keeps me up at night."

On Friday May 15 2020, South Australian Police declared that the “disgusting and degrading circumstances” that Kensington Park resident Ann Marie Smith died in were part of a major crime investigation.

Ann Marie was 54 years old, had cerebral palsy and lived alone, with the assistance of a paid support worker. She lived in a nice house, in a nice neighbourhood.

But Detective Superintendent Des Bray shared that Ann Marie had been “living her days and sleeping at night in the same woven cane chair in a lounge room for over a year with extremely poor personal hygiene”.

Watch: Vanessa Cranfield on parenting a child with a disability. Post continues below.

There was no fridge in her home, no nutritional food, and the cane chair had become her toilet.

A now-terminated employee of Integrity Care SA had been Ann Marie’s support worker.

On April 5 2020 the support worker, upon finding Ann Marie semi-conscious, called an ambulance and she was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Doctors conducted major surgery on her severe pressure sores and infected tissue, but Ann Marie died a day later of profound septic shock, multiple organ failure and malnutrition.

As more news was released across the weekend of her devastating death, my feed became filled with the picture of a younger Ann Marie.

She is seated on a cane chair and the figure of a woman is visible next to her. Perhaps it is her mother. I am struck by how evidently loved she is.

The delicate, gold necklace with a heart-shaped pendant, the pretty clip in her beautifully-curled hair, the relaxed pose of her hands in her lap as she gazes toward someone off-camera.

She was loved.

She was cared for.

She was part of a family.

This image of family, of love, and of care contrasts so starkly with that of a woman left to suffer unimaginable abuse and neglect at the hands of those paid to care for her.

And as the parent of a young son with a disability who is loved, who is valued and who will require paid support across his life to assist with daily tasks, these are images that keep me awake at night.

There are significant changes that need to happen at an organisational, state, and federal level to ensure that those who are alone, and those who require the assistance of paid support are not left to die without our knowledge.

But there are also changes that we can each make at an individual level. We all have the power to ensure that not another person in our community will suffer as Ann Marie did.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below. 

The power for us all, together, to face and dismantle our segregation, our ableism, our othering. To know, to value, and to include all in our community, not because we are paid to, but because we believe that it is our diversity that makes us strong, and interesting, and brave.

Do you want to know what keeps the parents of children with a disability awake at night?

This.

Ann Marie Smith was left to die in a cane chair for a year.

Ann Marie Smith had cerebral palsy and a paid support worker who left her all day, every day, to slowly decay inside her home.

Ann Marie Smith died of severe septic shock, multiple organ failure and malnutrition.

Ann Marie Smith was 54 years old and lived less than 10 minutes from where I live.

If you want to know why we advocate so hard to have our children included at school, in sport, at parties, in art, everywhere in the community, this is why.

Because when we are gone, when siblings move away, who will care about our children?

Their community.

Their neighbours, the local people at the supermarket, at the coffee shop, in their sports club, at their art class.

The people who will notice when they haven’t been in for a week.

Or a month.

The people who care, not because they are paid to care, but because they are friends, allies.

For too long, children and adults with disability have been segregated into 'special' schools, 'special' homes.

Isolated and alone.

Without the community they deserve.

The community that is only made whole through the inclusion of all.

Because when the bright light of accountability is not shining on the people paid to support them, this is what can happen.

I wish this was an isolated incident.

It is not.

And this is what keeps us awake at night.

We say that it takes a village to raise a child.

Let’s ensure that the village raises EVERY child.

Rest In Peace Ann Marie.

You can read more from Michaela Banks at her blog, Give The Boy A Chance, right here. 

Top Comments

tone 15 days ago
Im deaf and it break my heart to see to see the lovely Ann Marie Smith died so tragically also been mistreated and sometimes we wonder how they can do this poor people so many years and it has been like this for over 40 years without been reported and everything been swept under the carpet just like cancer corruption which will be exposed later in oversea. The trouble within the industry is all money driven and Ann marie is in a better place at Heaven. I can understand they are understaffed and often they cant keep up the quality standard in a workplace 
kathylavin 2 months ago
I am Carer for my sister who has an intellectual disability. Jacqui lives with my husband, daughter and me. I took on the Carer role as my parents being elderly, could no longer cope. I was pleased to give them some relief about what would happen to my sister when they were gone as it had been the three of them for so long. I am now in the shoes of my parents, worried about Jac if something happens to me.  I volunteer with a person with Cerebral Palsy, I have seen a lot of good and bad in disability workers. Some are truly dedicated and some are definitely there because it’s a job. However things are improving with regards to social inclusion, people in the community are more understanding and this gives me hope. Every person with a disability which involves a lack of communication or who cannot speak for themselves needs an appointed guardian or advocate who can oversee their funding is spent correctly and the service provider is held accountable in situations such as Anne Marie Smith’s. The service provider I have my sister with are fastidious and I am not complaining as I have seen some very bad management by untrained staff who fail to see their client as a human being, rather more an income provider. I feel staff training needs to be higher,  and paid better so a good quality of staff take on the role. Our vulnerable children/family need more than people/kids sent to do a few weeks ‘training’ or unsuitable people working with them because of staff shortages. 
I’m glad I’m here for my sister but I see plenty who are at the mercy of house unit staff because some families can’t spend a bit of time checking on their welfare or because there’s no one to come in to bat for them.  I have been jumping hoops to try and get the right permission to take the young man I volunteer with swimming. He has the funding for a spinal check - I know because I went with him to the local NDIS office after being frustrated by lack of family input, house input, service provider input. 
I sat down in an office and the young man and I discussed his needs with a staff member, who coincidentally used to work with him in his house. They were going to call me back! That was almost a year ago. I am a volunteer! He just wants to go swimming like he used to. I had a break over the holidays and I’ll be back after Carona. This man had better be going swimming this summer. Rest in Peace, Anne Marie.
cat 2 months ago
@kathylavin the way we determine salaries is so absurd- disability carers, nurses and childcare workers should be earning so more than a lawyer who copies and pastes contract clauses. That sort of patience and care is a talent that can’t be taught. 
