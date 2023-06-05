'Forever missed but never forgotten.' Bling Empire's Anna Shay has died aged 62.

Anna Shay, who appeared on Netflix's reality show, Bling Empire, has died after suffering a stroke. She was 62.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," her family told People in a statement.

"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Shay was born and raised in Japan to Edward and Ai-San Shay.

Her mother, Ai-San, came from a family that exported pearls, while her father, Edward, founded the global defence contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE).

After her father died in 1995, Shay’s brother Allen became CEO of PAE. In 2006, Shay and her brother sold the company for $1.2 billion.

Shay joined Netflix's reality series Bling Empire in 2021.

Described as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians, Selling Sunset and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the series follows a group of wealthy Asian American socialites in Los Angeles.

"Anna Shay’s half Japanese and half Russian and super, super wealthy," cast mate Kane Lim said in the show's first episode.

"Her money comes from weapons. Her father sells bombs, guns, defence technology. And it’s worth like a few billion."

Following the news of her passing, Bling Empire co-star Kevin Kreider paid tribute to Shay on Instagram.

"You never know when your last goodbye will be," he wrote.

"So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you."

In episode four of the reality show, Shay shared that she has been married and divorced four times.

However, she's never publicly shared the identities of her former husbands.

The reality star leaves behind her only son, Kenny Kemp.

Though the statement refers to Shay’s grandchildren, their identities are not publicly known.

Feature image: Netflix.