An unconfirmed boyfriend of 6 years and a paparazzi saga: Inside Anna Kendrick’s private life.

In a world where celebrity relationships form a huge portion of the entertainment news industry, the fact that Anna Kendrick has kept her boyfriend of six years a complete secret is a pretty notable achievement.

The actress, who is notoriously private about her personal life, is currently appearing in her first full-length TV series, Stan’s Love Life.

In the new series, the 34-year-old plays Darby Carter – a young woman working in the art museum world, who is determined to find a stable, long-term relationship.

Throughout the anthology series, each episode is told through the relationship with one significant person in Darby’s life.

Essentially, Darby meets a new guy, they fall in love (or even just have a short fling), and along the way, Darby faces a number of romantic mistakes.

But off-screen, Anna Kendrick has managed to keep her romantic relationships entirely private, refusing to speak about them in interviews and avoiding sharing photos on social media.

Even in interviews for her latest series, which is entirely based on the premise of relationships, Kendrick avoids talking about her own experiences.

“Well, as far as keeping it private, it’s isn’t easy, as you are proving right now,” Kendrick told The Sydney Morning Herald in a recent interview, when asked about her own love life.

“But that’s just always how it’s been for me.”

Anna Kendrick’s relationships.

From 2009 to 2013, Anna Kendrick was in a relationship with British director Edgar Wright.

The couple first met when the pair worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which was released in 2010.

When their relationship began, Kendrick struggled with seeing paparazzi photos published of them together.

“I started crying immediately. It was like someone emailing a picture of you sleeping,” she told The Guardian.

“It felt scary and dangerous. It still does. I try to ignore it.”

In interviews, she also declined to discuss their relationship, telling one reporter: “He’s good, but I don’t really talk about him.”

In March 2013, Kendrick and Wright separated. At the time, it was reported that distance contributed to their split, as Wright is based in London and Kendrick is based in Los Angeles.

“Anna and Edgar really love each other, but the relationship ended amicably. They’re both great, funny people,” a source told MailOnline.

From her red carpet appearances and social media record, it could be easily assumed that the 34-year-old has been single since she split from Wright.

However, it seems she’s actually been dating British cinematographer, Ben Richardson, since 2014.

While we don’t know how they met, according to their film resumes, it could be deduced that they worked together on the set of Drinking Buddies (2013) or Happy Christmas (2014). Richardson was in charge of cinematography on both films, which Kendrick also starred in.

The 34-year-old has also worked on movies like the 2014 hit, The Fault in Our Stars, with his 2012 drama Beasts of the Southern Wild scoring him a coveted 'Excellence in Cinematography Award' at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival.

Despite this, even after a requisite stalk of their social media pages – Twitter, Instagram, you name it – bar the occasional paparazzi shot of them together, they keep their relationship entirely private. The couple also haven't ever officially confirmed their relationship.

In an interview for the upcoming June issue of Emmy Magazine, Kendrick shared that she "doesn't believe in soulmates".

"There's many 'the ones' and if we're lucky we spend a long time with someone," she said.

"I wonder if there are non-romantic soulmates. I mean, I would say that there's evidence that it's more likely that a soulmate is non-romantic," she added.

"The best and longest relationships in my life are certainly friendships."

In a previous interview, she also shared that she finds modern dating "terrifying".

"I think Tinder is an app designed by Satan to destroy us all, I don't think I'd be able to do it," she shared in 2017.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald for Love Life, she also reflected on how the show reminded her of her dating history.

"It was painful at times and I cringed at the way that I, and so many women that I know, dated guys in our early 20s – the way we were so awkward and needy and clingy," she told the publication.

"Looking back now, it’s like, 'Oh god, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship.’ Or all the times I didn’t feel strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me that way.' I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

The first three episodes of Anna Kendrick's new series, Love Life, premiered exclusively on Stan on May 27, with new episodes airing weekly after that.

