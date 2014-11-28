News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Very rich people who like pretty children are buying baby-sized clones of Angelina Jolie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you look like Angelina Jolie?

Are you thinking of donating your eggs?

Do you want to combine those two ideas into one sci-fi $30,000 opportunity?

According to TMZ, there is a trend of parents requesting donor eggs that look like Angelina Jolie. Apparently an advertisement surfaced from an egg-donor clinic, willing to pay $30,000 for any Jolie-lookalikes who would offer up a good egg.

WHAT THE…?!

That one definitely looks like Ange.

The egg donors must have “high cheekbones and forehead” and be “tall and slender”. They also must be white. It was not specified that they need to be married to Brad Pitt, but it would probably be ideal.

Maybe someone is trying to fill the void that Angelina will create when she inevitably quits acting. Maybe someone is trying to create their own Tomb Raider. We don’t know.

Can’t help but wonder how Angelina would feel if she saw a little mini-clone of hers running around. Maybe she could get into the business herself. She’d make a fortune, AND she would be able to build her own army.

Creepy.

Although, when we look through here… we get it.

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended