Andy Lee and Lily Allen dated in 2006. Then she ghosted him.

Andy Lee is now happily coupled up with Rebecca Harding, but he’s revealed he once dated pop star Lily Allen… and he wrote her a song.

Andy, please.

The comedian shared details the pair’s brief ‘relationship’ (and his attempt at a heartfelt #1 song) while speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday morning.

Andy Lee found an old iPod containing his song for Lily Allen and bravely played it for Fitzy and Wippa.

“I went on a few dates with Lily Allen back in the day… Two dates with Lily Allen, and I was really into her,” he said, explaining it felt very “Notting Hill”.

He explained how the two met and hit it off during Allen’s 2006 tour of Australia, when she came into the studio to do an interview with Hamish & Andy on FOXFM.

Andy later attended Lily’s concert, where she told the crowd she’d “met a really cute guy today” and dedicated her song Littlest Things to him.

A Mirror report from 2006 confirmed this – not that we ever had any doubt. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So then, as Andy explained, the concert ended and Lily’s manager asked if he could stick around.

"So we went out for dinner and then we shared a kiss in the car on the way home as I got dropped off," he said to much applause from Fitzy and Wippa.

The pair exchanged phone numbers and went out for a second date in Sydney - although Andy nearly didn't make it after Lily text him to see if he was available.

"I quickly booked a very, very cheap flight and when I got to the airport I realised I booked Sydney to Melbourne first, not Melbourne to Sydney first," he said.

Rookie error.

Luckily he was able to get his flights switched, but that wasn't the end of his worries.

Unfamiliar with Sydney, he'd asked around for dinner recommendations... but when they turned up at the pub-of-choice, it was closed. So Andy Lee and Lily Allen wandered the streets looking for somewhere to eat.

We know, and we're not even at the best part yet.

You see, Lily then went back to the UK. Andy emailed her (it was 2006, remember)... and she never replied. Yup, she ghosted him years before ghosting was even a thing.

So Andy did what any rational person would do. He wrote a song, named it Little Things, and hoped it would become number one so Lily would notice it.

We've all been there.

Digging out an old school 2006 iPod, Andy shared some of the tune with us.

And it is EVERYTHING:

"Every time I hear your smile it reminds me of our days, from the first of them we would seem to laugh like we'd known each other always. "Have you thought of me since you left this place? Have I just once entered your mind? "I'd like to play it cool and say I haven't missed you but that would simply be a lie. "Now I'm sure you're with another and you left me here to wonder what it is that fills your days? Well I just hope that you are happy."

The fact that this never made it to the top of the charts is an absolute travesty.

Andy said his current partner Bec Harding - "who I love very much!" - found the whole thing hilarious.

"Bec found it so funny," he said. "I think she’s on the verge of wanting to dump me because it was so lame."