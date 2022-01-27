news What women are talking about today, Friday January 28. Gemma Bath News Editor January 27, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday January 28. Tags: australian-news , international-news Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Friday January 21. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday January 21. news The COVID news you need to know today, Friday January 7. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 17. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday September 28. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 28. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 26. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday January 29. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 28. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday January 22. Recommended Anne Hathaway was almost the lead, and 10 other things you didn't know about A Walk To Remember. "I hope I made Evonne proud." The inspiring friendship of Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Magda was forced to be a block leader at Auschwitz. But she still found a way to save hundreds of lives. 'I’m a beauty influencer. Here are 7 makeup products that are really good for your skin too.' Lainie got vaccinated against COVID. When her employer found out, she was fired. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Juliette Lewis: A definitive list of every single person Brad Pitt has dated. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are big names in Hollywood. They've been secretly dating for years. 'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 16 items in my shopping cart this January.' For decades, Sara Ramirez was too scared to come out. Then a tragedy changed everything. 'Shopping centres barely cater to women past a size 14. We're fed up.' LEAVE A COMMENT