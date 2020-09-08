Got uneven skin tone? There's a cult natural range with vitamin C that's changing the game.

﻿﻿

As we move into spring, the seasonal change and being indoors more often can leave our skin feeling a little lacklustre.

If you've also got uneven skin tone, you might find yourself reaching for vitamin C products to bring that long-lost glow back to your skin. (I know I have.)

Yep, you know what I mean - dull spots or patches that make an unwelcome visit on your face. So much fun.

You've probably seen a few skincare ranges with vitamin C as a key ingredient, but some have harsh and unnatural chemicals too. In fact, slathering harsh chemicals on your face to try achieve a more radiant, even complexion can do more harm than good if you're not exactly sure what you're putting onto your skin.

That's why Andalou Naturals' Brightening range is the perfect example of a high-performance cult natural skincare range that addresses concerns like uneven skin tone and pigmentation, all while using potent, vitamin C-rich ingredients that pack some serious punch. Oh, it's cruelty-free too.

Andalou Clementine + C Illuminating Toner. Image: Supplied

According to a recent trial*, 86 per cent of people saw a more radiant and luminous complexion, while 73 per cent saw a more even skin tone and reduced pigmentation in 28 days when using Andalou's Brightening Range.

It's been so high in demand that the famous Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask, which Mamamia reviewed back in April, recently sold out on their website (it's back now, thankfully). While they can't make their pumpkins grow any faster, if you can't get it online you can also get it from your local Chemist Warehouse or Priceline.

You've probably seen the Andalou's Brightening Range popping up on your Instagram, with model Natalia Kalinowski, author and lifestlye influencer Sjana Elise Earp, and model and lifestyle influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews, all singing its praises.

Now, let's unpack the key ingredients in the range to understand exactly what they can do for uneven skin tone and how they actually work:

Turmeric

Turmeric can do much more than make a tasty spiced latte. It's become increasingly popular as a skincare ingredient thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This means turmeric can decrease UV damage like pigmentation as well as clear up acne and also helps to brighten the skin and make skin tone more even.

This ingredient can be found in the Brightening Turmeric + C Enlighten Serum ($34.99), which combines fruit stem cell complex (they are highly antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and fighters of free radicals), turmeric, vitamin C, and skin-friendly magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, to help give you a more luminous complexion.

Purple carrot

Purple carrot is you guessed it, derived from a carrot. It has extra antioxidant power because of its unique anthocyanins (pigments) that protect the skin against UV damage by inactivating highly reactive molecules like free radicals. This, in turn, targets premature wrinkles and supports dermal vitality by giving a tighter and brighter appearance to the skin.

This ingredient can be found it the Brightening Purple Carrot + C Luminous Night Cream ($34.99), which combines fruit stem cell complex, vitamin C, and purple carrot. Beauty sleep, all the way.

Probiotics

While your body needs probiotics to deliver good bacteria for effective gut health, they can also have wonderful benefits for your skin. They work in the same way by delivering good bacteria and nutrients topically to your skin to help keep it balanced and brighten your complexion. Some skincare products can get rid of these good bacteria along with the bad bacteria which is why natural skincare aims to restore it.

This ingredient can be found in the Brightening Probiotic + C Renewal Cream ($34.99), with fruit stem cell complex, vitamin C, and skin-friendly probiotic microflora. It's also a huge seller right now.

Pumpkin puree

Andalou Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask. Image: Supplied.





Pumpkin puree is derived from the fruiting vine and is a natural source of enzymes and AHAs. Enzymes in skincare help to promote gentle yet effective exfoliation of the skin, while AHAs or alpha hydroxyl acids, help to peel away the surface of your skin so that new and more even skin cells can generate to replace the uneven ones.

These ingredients can be found in the Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask ($24.99), with fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin, and beta carotene. How do you know it's working? You'll feel a rather pleasant tingle.

Manuka honey

Manuka Honey is a byproduct of bees pollinating the Manuka bush. It is known to soothe the skin, clarify the complexion and balance your skin's pH level. It is also believed to have natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that leave behind less bacteria and combat the inflammation caused by acne. It's also found in the Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask.

So if you're ready to indulge yourself in the buzzy natural skincare experience of the moment, it's time to say goodbye to your sad winter skin and time to say hello to your best, most radiant complexion yet.

And let's not forget that with all of these natural ingredients, you'll smell good too.

*N=117 One Month Consumer Trial, Colmar Brunton 2018

