Amy Schumer's wedding vows included a rather X-rated promise, of course.

Two weeks ago, Amy Schumer announced she’d secretly married chef Chris Fischer.

And while she shared some intimate snaps of her big day with her 6.5 million Instagram followers (including a pretty awesome shot of her bestie Jennifer Lawrence grooving on the dance floor), the ever-hungry celebrity loving world is desperate for MORE details.

Thankfully, the 36-year-old shared some insight into what exactly went down during the big day during an interview with her friend Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM show, You Up.

Including the vows that – for those who know Amy and her humour – should really come as no surprise.

Watch Amy Schumer share her thoughts on her marriage to Chris Fisher in the video below.

“Mine sucked!” she said when asked about her words she exchanged with Chris during the ceremony.

“I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t.’ And his were like, heckling me too. All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him.”

The Trainwreck star also shed some light on why the pair - who only went public with their love just days before announcing they had married - tied the know so quickly after meeting.

"Part of the thing that's good about us getting married so quickly is that we're so in love," she said.

"Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they're like, 'Oh now? Now that I can't have kids?'"

She also shared marriage "feels f**king good" and that the couple are still getting used to the novelty of calling each other "husband" and "wife".

"Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he's like, 'My wife is sitting here,' and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that," Amy said.

"I just have been really overusing it to a degree that's insane. Like, when it's completely uncalled for."

The best pics from Amy Schumer's wedding day:

Is it okay to ask guests to give a certain amount in your wedding wishing well? The Mamamia Out Loud team debate.