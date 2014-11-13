This celebrity is a big fan of Ebola. Loves their music.

This is Amy Childs.
WHO?
She’s a reality TV star in the UK on a show called The Only Way is Essex. And like most reality TV stars, her main skill is selfies.
Until now. Now she’s shown an even bigger skill.
Being an absolute airhead in a red carpet interview.
Amy was at the opening of something (probably an envelope or a bottle of soft drink) and the cheeky red carpet reporter asked what she thought of the Ebola outbreak.
“What?” she responded.
Assuming he was talking about some band playing at the event, Amy responded “I might be a big fan after tonight…”
He played on it. “You know Ebola is going to be huge, don’t you?”
She nodded. “I think it will be absolutely amazing.”
It sure will, Amy. Their music is, like, totally infectious.
Watch the video here:
Amy Childs on Ebola: “They’re going to be HUGE.” #MOBOAWARDS #BBCOMGWTF #TheRevolutionWillBeTelevised #TRWBT #Comedy #Celeb #Instadaily #PIckoftheday #isthisreallife
A video posted by JolyonRubs (@jolyonrubs) on Nov 11, 2014 at 1:16am PST
You know who says dumb stuff sometimes? Celebrities.
Too soon Jason, too soon
We think you might mean Martin Luther King, Paris
This made our brains hurt
Lindsay cracking a not-so-funny April Fools joke
This tweet from Tyra seems sweet until you get to the last sentence
The tweet that sparked a twitter war between Amanda and Rihanna
Maybe Kourtney should try google next time
Great way to stop people talking about it Chris
Rihanna took this tweet a little too personally
Kanye we hope Kim hasn't seen this
Goldie testing her twitter feed is working
Lady Gaga's failed peace offering after she outed Kelly for bullying fans on Fashion Police
Tom Cruise has a bright idea about how to produce energy
Alec unleashing his wrath on a reporter who wrote a negative story about his wife
Sorry Jessica we thought they were called 'goosebumps'
Hulk Hogan checking out his daughter, so wrong
Odd question posed by Dr. Phil
How you choose to discipline your child isn't really twitter talk Nick
Kirstie obviously didn't catch the right lyrics
We can't wait to read it LC...
