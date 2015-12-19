News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Finally, a school fundraising note that you won't dread finding in your kid's bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

ATT: Parents.

Tired of pretending like you give a f*ck about baking/walkathons/boxes of chocolate Freddos/[insert terrible fundraising idea here]?

Well, here’s a Parents and Teachers Association who GETS YOU.

No more will you have to feel the pangs of inadequacy when you bring your slightly over crisp honey-joys to the primary school bake sale or stay up late at night fretting over how you’ll burn off the entire box of chocolate bars you’re inevitably going to eat because you couldn’t be bothered spruiking them to your work colleagues.

This is it. The fundraiser to end ALL SH*TTY FUNDRAISERS.

An Indiana mother posted this image of a form sent home with her Year 7 student for her PTA’s “alternative fundraiser” and I think we can all agree: she’s a hero

Bless you, hilarious PTA. YOU DESERVE ONE MILLION DOLLARS.

Read the original post here.

Want more from Mamamia Rogue? Try these:

Pregnant woman gets Vicks on her vagina, basically writes modern classic.

Tiny holes in all of your t-shirts? WHY, GOD, WHY?

He’s either the most annoying person to go to Ikea with, or the most hilarious.

Tags: family , kids , lifestyle

Related Stories

Recommended