Family of Allison Baden-Clay reveal how her three daughters are coping five years on.

Allison Baden-Clay‘s family say that her daughters are thriving, despite losing their mother five years ago.

Speaking to the Courier Mail, the family attributes the bravery of the girls – now 10, 13 and 15 – to the spirit of their mum.

“She instilled in them a sense of resilience,” Allison’s sister Vanessa Fowler said. “She taught them you ­continue to be the best you can be.”

This is the first time the family have spoken about raising the girls since the murder of their mother. Priscilla and Geoff Dickie, Allison’s parents, also spoke about the girls’ resilience.

"It was their mother’s love that brought them through,” Mrs Dickie said.

“They have just coped...The girls need to be commended for the way they have carried on their lives.”

“The girls are strong. They are an example to us of the strength of young people who have been in a horrific situation, but they get on with life. They love their school, they are excelling in everything they do and they are wonderful kids,” Mr Dickie added.

It was during this week five years ago that Allison's husband, Gerard Baden-Clay, reported her missing.

He lied to police about scratches on his face and claimed he was innocent until her body was eventually found on the banks of a nearby creek 10 days later.

He was charged with murder and interfering with a corpse two months later in June 2012, and during his committal hearing in March 2013, it was revealed Baden-Clay had been having an affair and was financially struggling at the time of his wife’s death. The prosecution argued his motive for his wife’s murder was to clear his debts with her life insurance and to avoid a costly divorce.

He was found guilty and is now serving a life sentence.

Yesterday, more than 170 people attended a fundraiser for the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about domestic violence. Allison’s family and friends were joined by detectives and sporting stars.

